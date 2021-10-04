Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: Actress' vacation PICS from the Pataudi Palace

Although , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan stay in Mumbai, but they often travel to their ancestral home in Haryana, Pataudi Palace. They spend quality time with family at the ancestral property. The sprawling lush green and beautiful architecture makes the palace an ideal place for holidays. Well, Soha Ali Khan often travels to the royal palace and shared beautiful pictures on her social media handle.

Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya went there to pay tribute to her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. To note, the actress started her acting career with the romantic comedy film Dil Maange More and is best known for her role in the drama film Rang De Basanti (2006), for which she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also appeared in Khoya Khoya Chand, Tum Mile. The actress was last seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in which she essayed the role of Ranjana.

Today is Soha’s birthday and here we are bringing to you pictures from her vacation at the palace. Take a look here:

It is worth mentioning that Pataudi Palace has been used for shooting including Saif Ali Khan’s political web series Tandav (2019), Mangal Pandey (2005), Veer Zara (2004), Eat Pray Love (2010), Gandhi, My Father (2007) and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), etc.

