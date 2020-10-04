Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: From doting mum to Inaaya's bestie, check out mother-daughter's unmissable pics

As Soha Ali Khan celebrates her birthday today, we rounded up some of the cutest pictures of the actress with her daughter Inaaya that will instantly bring a smile on your face.

Soha Ali Khan, who is known for her hit films like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Rang De Basanti and more, is celebrating her 42nd birthday today i.e on October 4, 2020. Soha is also an author of an amazing book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. Apart from being a talented actress and an awesome author, Soha is also a doting mom to her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The blue-eyed little munchkin is a rage on social media just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan. Thus, Soha is very protective of Inaaya. And with all the attention the baby girl is getting, it’s inevitable that Soha would get protective of her. Earlier, the actress once asked the paps not to use camera flash while clicking Inaaya’s or any small child’s pictures as it may affect their eyes. Even in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Soha said that she always wants to protect Inaaya from ‘Buri Nazar’.

However, the actress is an avid social media user; she often shares pictures of her along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and with their little bundle of joy, Inaaya. So today, as Soha Ali Khan celebrates her birthday, let’s look at the actress, author, and a doting mommy’s beautiful moments with her little angel. This mother-daughter duo is definitely among our favourite parent-kid jodis in Bollywood.

Here are a few beautiful pictures of the mother-daughter duo which will certainly bring a smile on your face:

Recently, Soha shared a cute birthday post for her daughter Inaaya, who had turned three. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen celebrating her special day with her mom, Soha and dad Kunal Kemmu.

The actress has recently resumed her work amid the pandemic. In a beautiful outdoor location, Soha is seen spending quality time with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and she has shared several pictures from the same location. Take a look at one of the best pictures of Soha and Inaaya from the location:

On Independence Day, Soha shared a cute picture of her along with Inaaya rejoicing the day with the national flag at their hands.

Soha and Inaaya often wear colour coordinated outfits. Here is a throwback picture of the lovely mother-daughter duo twinning in peach coloured outfits.

Last year on choti Diwali, Soha and Inaaya were looking gorgeous in their traditional outfits.

This is another cute picture that Soha posted with Inaaya on her social media handle. She captioned the picture as, "Babycino anyone?"

This was the first family picture the gorgeous actress posted on her Instagram. She captioned it as, "It may not be your full birthday but any reason to celebrate you is a good one #halfbirthday"

In 2018, Soha shared this beautiful picture wherein she can be seen lovingly looking at Inaaya who is trying to crawl on the floor.

This classic image of Soha holding baby Inaaya at the beach gave us major vacay goals. While sharing the picture, Soha wrote, “First times”

This is indeed the best photo shared by Soha Ali Khan so far, the three generations in one frame. She posted this picture with her mother Sharmila Tagore and little princess, Inaaya on the occasion of mother’s day. And her post read as, "It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family - that your heart will never be yours again ... it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama. It is a love that brings with it hopes and dreams and anxieties, but above all it is a love that is pure and unconditional. And it changes you forever. Happy Mother’s Day."

These pictures are proof that Soha Ali Khan is indeed a doting mother to her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

