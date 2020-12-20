Happy Birthday Sohail Khan: From bromance with Salman to chilling with Arpita, see his sweetest family moments

Actor-director-producer Sohail Khan is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Let’s check out some beautiful pictures of the star with his Khan-daan.

Superstar ’s family is one of the renowned families in Bollywood. The actor has four siblings, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita Khan. Interestingly, the Khan brothers share a strong bond with each other. Salman’s youngest brother, actor Sohail Khan has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 50th birthday on December 20, 2020. Sohail is the younger son of well-known screenwriter Salim Khan. Sohail is a popular actor, director and also a producer. The actor-director produces several films under his own banner – Sohail Khan Productions.

In 2002, he wrote, directed, produced and also made his acting debut with the film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which had not done well at the box office. Later, he featured in several other films and most of them done average business at the box office. However, with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya starring his elder brother Salman Khan, Sohail has his first hit film, which he produced. In 2017, Sohail produced another hit film titled Partner starring Salman Khan, Govinda, and Lara Dutta in lead roles.

In 2014, Sohail Khan tried his hand in direction and he helmed the film titled Jai Ho, starring Salman Khan. And the film did really well at the box-office. In 2016, he directed another film titled Freaky Ali, starring brother Arbaaz Khan in the lead role. And almost after seven years, Sohail returned back to acting in 2017, he starred in Tubelight alongside brother Salman Khan. Undoubtedly, Sohail couldn’t do much in acting but he is a successful director and producer.

Apart from his brothers, Sohail also shares a sweet bond with his sisters Alvira and Arpita. In several interviews, Arpita had said that she is more close to Sohail Khan since childhood. Sohail Khan is married to Seema Sachdev (Khan). The couple has two sons Yohan and Nirvan Khan.

So today, on Sohail Khan’s 50th birthday, here are few beautiful pictures of the star with his family members.

Today, to make Sohail’s birthday more special, wife Seema Khan shared a few beautiful pictures of the birthday boy with their sons Nirvan and Yohan. While sharing the same, Seema wrote, “Happy birthday Sohail #halfcentury."

Sohail’s brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma also wished him on his 50th birthday. He wrote, “Happy 50th Bhai @sohailkhanofficial.. thank you for always being there.. love you.”

Here’s a stunning throwback picture of Sohail with his beloved wife Seema Khan from their Maldives vacay.

Take a look at some other interesting pictures of Sohail with his family members including brother, Bollywood star Salman Khan, father Salim Khan, sister Arpita and others.

Here's wishing Sohail Khan a very Happy Birthday!

