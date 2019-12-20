Happy Birthday Sohail Khan: Check out some lesser known fact about Salman Khan’s younger brother

Radhe producer Sohail Khan is turning 49 today. Take a look at some unknown facts about Salman Khan’s brother.

and his Khan-daan is one of the most popular and loved filmy families in the industry. They are known for their commendable contribution to Indian cinema. From Salim Khan to his three sons Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, each one has given some memorable movies to the cine buffs. Interestingly, while Salman and Arbaaz are known for their acting skills and continue to entertain the audience with their talent, Sohail, who did try his hands on acting, is more focused on staying behind the camera. In fact, unlike his brother, Sohail, who is celebrating his 49th birthday today, has won hearts with his directorial skills and has also been a successful producer.

In his career of two decades, Sohail has tried his hands on almost every key aspect of filmmaking. From being a producer, director, writer and an actor, Sohail has impressed us with his versatility. And now, he is all set to entertain the audience once again with his upcoming production Radhe starring Salman Khan, , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead. So, as this versatile Khan is turning a year older, here are some unknown facts about Sohail:

Sohail Khan made his big debut in Bollywood in 1997. However, instead of trying his hands on acting first, he decided to don the hat of a director. Sohail made his debut with 1997 release Auzaar starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and in the lead.

His second directorial Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya with Salman, Kajol and Arbaaz Khan, became a life changer for Sohail. He met the love his life Seema Sachdev while shooting for the movie. Not only was it love at first sight for Sohail, but this adorable couple also ran away from their respective houses and got married the day Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya hit the theatres. Sohail and Seema first had an Arya Samaj wedding and later got married as per the Muslim traditions.

Sohail made his acting debut with 2002 release Maine Dil Tujhko Diya which was also written by him. He was seen romancing newcomer Sameera Reddy in the movie. Later, Sohail was seen several movies, however, he struggled for a box office hit. He was last seen doing a cameo in brother-in-law Ayush Sharma’s Bollywood debut Loveyatri.

Sohail has shared the screen space with brother Salman in five movies so far including - Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, God Tussi Great Ho, Veer and Tubelight. However, except for Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? other movies struggled at the box office.

Sohail will be returning to production after a gap of three years with Salman Khan’s Radhe. His last production 2016 release Freaky Ali starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui failed to create a buzz at the box office.

