Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: From Dabangg to Kalank, 5 top must-watch performances of the actress

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha. Before stepping into the film industry as an actress, Sonakshi was a costume designer. She designed costumes for films such as Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005 which starred Jackie Shroff, Esha Deol, Archana Puran Singh and many more. Not only films, the actress has appeared in a music video with Yo Yo Honey Singh titled Superstar. In addition to acting in films, Sinha has sung a small part in the Imran Khan song Let's Celebrate in her film Tevar (2015). She has also sung the single Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai.

Today, as Sonakshi Sinha rings in her 36th birthday. On this special occasion, check out a list of the actor’s five top must-watch performances which prove she is an incredible performer

Top 5 must-watch movies of Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut in the action-drama film Dabangg in the year 2010 alongside Salman Khan. Sonakshi played the role of a simple village girl who later gets married to Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan). The actress had to lose 30 kg in preparation for the role as a village girl. Sonakshi played the role with so much ease that everyone fell in love with Rajjo. She was called the 'Dabangg girl.’ Nonetheless, her expressions were on point in her debut movie.

The 2013 film Lootera is marked one of the best films in Sonakshi Sinha’s career. She played the role of Pakhi, a Bengali girl who is dying of tuberculosis, who falls in love with Varun Shrivastav (Ranveer Singh) who cons her after marriage. Sonakshi had portrayed the role beautifully, creating a character who is immaculately wide-eyed and possesses casual, yet unmistakable grace. Her performance starts off dreamily soft and turns harder. She did justice to the well-etched dialogue in the film.

Akira was a remake of the 2011 Tamil-language film Mouna Guru. It was released in 2016. Akira Sharma is a little girl who lives happily with her father and mother. One day, she witnesses a crime involving a group of unruly men throwing acid on a young woman's face. She helps the police catch one of the criminals, the unruly men harass her and give her a scar on her face. Her badass character won the hearts of film lovers.

Sonakshi Sinha portrayed a young journalist in the comedy-drama Noor. It was released in 2017. Her character’s name was Noor Roy Chaudhary. She beautifully showcased a contemporary lady who yearns to cover important news stories but is often sent to cover entertainment pieces. The actress displayed her prowess and aced the grim looks. After seeing her play the role of a journalist, many fans wanted to be one.

The 2019 film Kalank is one of the best movies in Sonakshi Sinha’s kitty. She played the role of Satya Chaudhry. For the uninitiated, the movie was set in pre-independence India. It focused on sacrifice, issues of love and cultural taboos. The inner conflict of Sonakshi’s character vividly described in her performance. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in significant roles.

With these, Sonakshi Sinha proved that she can do any role and her versatility in acting. On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda. She will also be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book Of Darkness, co-starring Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The actress wowed the audience with her performance in the web series Dahaad.

