Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: From Lootera to Mission Mangal, 5 films that proved she dared to experiment

As Sonakshi Sinha turns a year older today, we bring you her five films that prove her versatility as an actor. Check it out.

Bollywood’s Dabangg girl is one of the most successful actresses of the Hindi film industry. In her career spanning more than 10 years, the stunner has explored all different genres and has proved her versatility as an actor. Be it playing the romantic interest of the male protagonists in several action dramas, including Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty to her portrayal of a woman suffering from tuberculosis in the romantic drama Lootera, Sonakshi has always left the audience stunned with her terrific performances.

The Son of Sardar star, who made her acting debut with the action-drama Dabangg in the year 2010, has been part of many commercial blockbusters. Over the years, Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter has also tried to take up challenging roles and has experimented with different genres. As Sonakshi turns a year older today, we bring you her 5 films that proved that the actress dares to experiment. Check it out:

Akira

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Akira was a remake of the 2011 Tamil-language film titled Mouna Guru. Sonakshi was seen in a titular role and left everyone impressed with her brilliant performance. The film is about the girl, Akira, a self-reliant woman who moves to Mumbai for college, unwittingly becomes the target of four corrupt police officers, and fights to prove her innocence. Sonakshi’s badass avatar was loved by many.

Noor

The film saw Sonakshi in a role of a young journalist, battling to find her place in the working world. The Sunhil Sippy’s directorial, based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me, follows an Indian journalist-writer Noor's misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai. The movie proved that the Dabangg actress never shied away from experimenting and taking up challenging roles.

Mission Mangal

Jagan Shakti’s directorial was based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition Mars Orbiter Mission. The film had an ensemble cast of , Vidya Balan, , , Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi. Sonakshi played the role of one of the scientists, who had a key part in making the unbelievable Mission Mangal a success. She broke the stereotype of a nerd scientist and played a young vivacious girl, who lives life on her terms yet pursuing her dream diligently.

Ittefaq

This mystery-thriller film was directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. 2017 release was inspired by the eponymous 1969 film, which was directed by B. R. Chopra but with a twist. Sonakshi portrayed the role of Maya who gets trapped and arrested after she helps out Vikram ( ) who had fled from the police.

Lootera

Vikramaditya Motwane’s romantic drama saw Sonakshi in the role of Pakhi Roy Chaudhary, an aspiring writer and a Bengali girl who is dying of tuberculosis. Later, she falls in love with Varun Shrivastav ( ) who later cons her after marriage. The Rowdy Rathore actress’s performance was noteworthy.

Pinkvilla wishes Sonakshi Sinha a very Happy Birthday!

