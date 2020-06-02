Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: From Noor to Rajjo, 5 times when the star won hearts with her versatility

Today, as Sonakshi Sinha rings in her 33rd birthday we have listed down 5 best characters that the actress has played so far which proved that she is a terrific performer.

, daughter of Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha made her acting debut in the action-drama film Dabangg in the year 2010. Before stepping into Bollywood as an actor, Sinha was a costume designer and had designed the costumes for films such as Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005. Although Sonakshi had no film releases in 2011, she won awards for her debut. But in 2012, the actress had four releases Rowdy Rathore, Joker, Son of Sardar and Dabangg 2. She further entertained the audience and continues to do so with many of her films like Lootera, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Tevar, Mission Mangal and more.

Not only films but on 23 December 2015, Sonakshi released her debut single Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai, in collaboration with Meet Bros. In fact in the year 2014 as well, the actress had appeared in a music video with Yo Yo Honey Singh titled Superstar. In addition to acting in films, Sinha has crooned a small part in the Imran Khan song Let's Celebrate in her film Tevar (2015). She has also sung the single Aaj Mood Isqholic Hai.

Today, as rings in her 33rd birthday here is a list of 5 best characters that the actress has played so far which proved her versatility in acting:

1. Rajjo in Dabangg franchise:

Sonakshi played the role of a simple village girl who later gets married to Chulbul Pandey ( ). The actress had to lose 30 kg in preparation for the role as a village girl. Sona played the role with so much ease that everyone fell in love with Rajjo and Sonakshi in her debut film itself. She was called as the 'Dabangg girl'. From her looks to her expressions everything was on point. Her role as Rajjo was loved by the audiences and critics alike and nobody can think of a better Rajjo than Sonakshi. Most importantly, the actress was not overpowered by the galaxy of stars in the cast.

2. Pakhi Roy Chaudhary in Lootera:

Pakhi is an aspiring writer and a Bengali girl who is dying of tuberculosis who falls in love with Varun Shrivastav ( ) but later cons her after marriage. Despite receiving a lukewarm response at the box office, the film and Sinha gathered to praise. The star of the film was undoubtedly Sonakshi Sinha who gave a mature and refined performance. She lived the character's body and soul. Sonakshi had portrayed the role beautifully, creating a character who is immaculately wide-eyed and possesses casual, yet unmistakable grace. Her performance that starts off dreamily soft and turns harder, and she also did complete justice to the ell-etched dialogue in the film.

3. Akira:

Akira was a remake of the 2011 Tamil-language film Mouna Guru. Akira Sharma is a little girl who lives happily with her father and mother. One day, she witnesses a crime involving a group of unruly men throwing acid on a young woman's face and after she helps the police catch one of the criminals, the unruly men harass her and give her a scar on her face. Akira's father enrolls her in a self-defense class for her to be able to protect herself in the future. Sonakshi had done a fabulous job as Akira. Her badass avatar won the hearts of many. Akira had taken the best start at the box office amongst all female-centric releases of 2016. Audiences fell in love with her character.

4. Noor:

Noor is a young journalist, battling to find her place in the working world. She yearns to cover important news stories but is often sent to cover entertainment pieces. The movie follows the misadventures and love life of Noor as she navigates her way through Mumbai. Sonakshi looked quite convincing with the grimaces, pouts, eye rolls, scowls and goofy grins - displaying an amusing dorkiness. Even when her character turns serious, the actress displayed her prowess and aced the grim looks. After seeing her play the role of a journalist, ain't of her fans wanted to be one.

5. Maya Sinha in Ittefaq:

This mystery-thriller film, directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with BR Studios and Dharma Productions was inspired by the eponymous 1969 film, which was directed by B. R. Chopra but with a twist. Sonakshi portrayed the role of Maya who gets trapped and arrested after she helps out Vikram ( ) who had fled from the police because he feared he would be framed for his wife's murder. The actress playing the victim card in front of the police officer Dev Verma (Akshaye Khanna) made us go gaga over her acting skills. Sonakshi proved that she is here to stay and can do any role with much ease. No one else could have looked better as Maya than Sonakshi.

