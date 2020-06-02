Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Saiee Manjrekar, Sunil Grover & others send love to Bollywood’s ‘golden girl’

As Sonakshi Sinha turns a year older, several celebrities from the showbiz industry took to social media to shower love on the birthday girl.

is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and the diva has proved her mettle time and again in her career spanning over a decade. She made her debut with starrer 2010 release Dabangg and emerged as the ‘Mast Mast Nain’ girl of Bollywood. Fondly known as the golden girl, Sonakshi is known as the powerhouse of talent and has given some impressive performances on the silver screen. With her impeccable acting chops, stunning looks and onscreen aura, the Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara actress has garnered herself a massive fan following.

While her fans don’t leave a chance to shower endless love on Sonakshi and as the actress turned a year older today, she was inundated with best wishes from across the world. Needless to say, it will be a quarantine birthday for the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actress given the COVID 19 outbreak in India. However, Sonakshi’s friends from the industry made sure to send their love to the birthday girl and penned sweet messages on social media. Her Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar shared a picture of herself with the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday to the sweetest @aslison.”

On the other hand, renowned filmmaker Punit Malhotra send a crazy wish to Sonakshi and wrote, “Happy Birthday Golden Girl! Stay crazy forever @aslisona.” Among the other celebs wishing the Dabangg actress were Athiya Shetty, Sunil Grover, Manish Malhotra etc.

Take a look at celebs wishing on her birthday:

