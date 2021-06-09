Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 PICS of the actress with Anil Kapoor prove she her father's darling daughter

As Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today, take a look at some of her adorable pics with Anil Kapoor.

is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. The diva, who had made her debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Saawariya in 2007, has come a long way in her career of over a decade. Sonam has been a part of several hit movies including Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Sanju, Veere Di Wedding etc and has managed to impress the audience with her stunning looks and acting prowess. But apart from being a talented actress, Sonam has also been a family oriented person and she has proved this time and again.

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress, who is quite active on social media, is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves and she doesn’t miss a chance to shower love on her loved ones along with treating her fans with some beautiful pics with her main people. Be it sharing some mushy pics with husband Anand Ahuja or penning sweet notes for parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, writing about missing siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor and much more. In fact, when she was trolled during the nepotism debate, she retorted back saying she is proud to be Anil Kapoor’s daughter. “I’m my father's daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud,” the actress had stated.

Interestingly, as Sonam is turning a year older today, we bring out some of her throwback pics with her daddy cool Anil Kapoor which prove that the Khhoobsurat actress is a true blue daddy’s girl.

Sonam’s favourite ride

The actress had treated her fans with an unseen pic from her childhood days wherein she was back riding Anil. She looked cute as a button in a frock and was also seen wearing a hat. This pic seems to be clicked during the shooting of Ram Lakhan as Anil was dressed in his avatar as Lakhan wherein he wore a yellow shirt with black trousers, a muffler and a blue coloured cap.

Happy in the safe arms

Another throwback pic on the list, this adorable click dates back to the days when Sonam was still a toddler. In this monochromatic picture, Anil was all smiles holding little Sonam in his arms who was quite happy to be held by daddy dearest.

Holding on to daddy

In this monochromatic picture, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress was seen holding on to her daddy as they posed together for the camera flaunting a flawless smile.

A shoulder to lean on

This beautiful pic of the father daughter duo speaks volumes about the equation between Sonam and Anil. It was evident that Anil is always having his darling daughter’s back and she has a shoulder to lean on forever.

The stylish father daughter duo

Sonam and Anil also make for one of the most stylish daughter and father duo and this pic proves it well. While Sonam looked stunning in her black dress, Anil dished out gentleman vibes in his grey suit.

