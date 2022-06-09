Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 times the actress surprised her fans with non-glamorous roles in movies

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor turned 36 on June 09. She is one of the most popular and promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The diva debuted with the 2007 film Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor and since then, there is no looking back for her. She appeared in several movies including Raanjhanaa, Mausam, Neerja, Khoobsurat, Aisha, Veere Di Wedding, and others, and won the hearts of her fans with each of her appearances. To note, the actor is now married to businessman Anand Ahuja and they soon going to be parents.

It is no doubt that Sonam is a fashionista. However, time and again, the actress proved her acting mettle in the film industry as well. Her movies like Aisha, Veere Di Wedding, and others have been glamorous. However, she has also essayed some non-glamorous roles in the Hindi movies and equally won the hearts and surprised her fans. On her birthday, let us revisit these de-glam roles.

Let's look at 5 of Sonam Kapoor's de-glam roles in the Hindi movies:

1. Raanjhanaa

Released in 2013, this Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer is one of the best romantic films. It was the first time that the actress went on to don a de-glam avatar as a school girl. She played the character of Zoya, which was truly a game-changer, and her portrayal of the character of Zoya was highly applauded by the fans.

2. Neerja

This biopic flick was released in 2016 and Sonam played the titular role of Neerja. The movie was based on the real-life of air hostess Neerja Bhanot, who with her calm, courage, and intellect saved many lives in the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1986. The film was critically-acclaimed.

3. Pad Man

This 2018 movie, however, featured Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the lead roles but Sonam's limited screen timing still left an impressive mark in the viewers' minds. She essayed the role of a management student, who wanted to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene.

4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

With this 2019 film, Sonam broke several stereotypes as she essayed the lead role of a homosexual. In this movie, for the first time the real-life father-daughter, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor shared the screen as reel life father-daughter. In the movie, Sonam played the character of a lesbian who struggles with her real personality, but later wins the fight over her own inner demons, her family, and society.

5. Mausam

The diva was paired up with Shahid Kapoor in this 2011 release. She played the role of Aayat. Her simple look and screen presence was liked by the fans.

Pinkvilla wishes you a very happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor!

