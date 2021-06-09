Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Anand Ahuja pens a mushy post & surprises her by revealing his phone wallpaper

Anand Ahuja took to social media to share a special post for wife Sonam Kapoor on her birthday today. Not just this, Anand also gave fans a glimpse of his phone wallpaper as he revealed Sonam's love for them.

Actress is celebrating her 36th birthday today and on her special day, wishes have been pouring in from fans, friends and family. However, the sweetest surprise and wish came from her hubby dearest Anand Ahuja. Anand, who often expresses his love for Sonam on social media, surprised her on the occasion of her birthday with a special post where he ended up revealing his phone wallpaper and Sonam's connection with it. Not just this, in order to surprise Sonam, Anand also got an Instagram filter made.

Taking to his handle, Anand shared a photo from an old event the two attended together. In the second photo, Anand revealed his phone wallpaper to be a cute photo from the event they had attended together. In the photo, Sonam is seen twinning with Anand in all black attire. Revealing his phone's wallpaper, Anand also shared how much Sonam loves wallpapers. With it, he penned a note and wrote, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal."

Take a look at Anand's wish for Sonam:

Not just this, Anand also got an Instagram filter added on the platform especially for Sonam's birthday and urged all close ones to use it to wish her. The cute filter came with funky glasses and a wish for the actress. Taking note of Anand's sweet post, Sonam too replied to him and wrote, "hahahaha love you so much."

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are currently in the UK as they spend time together. The couple had taken off for London last year after the lockdown restrictions were removed. Since then, they have been spending time there and sharing photos on social media with fans.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 PICS of the actress with Anil Kapoor prove she her father's darling daughter

Credits :Anand Ahuja Instagram

Share your comment ×