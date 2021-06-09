Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: From Anil Kapoor, Rhea to Arjun Kapoor, see how her family showered her with love

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned a year older and wiser and the entire Kapoor family took turns to wish her Happy Birthday.

Today is the birthday of the ‘Khoobsurat’ actress who turned 36 but doesn’t look like it. The actress is going to feel special today as every person in her family has taken to Instagram and shared pretty wishes for her. So starting with her sister, Rhea Kapoor has shared a couple of cool boomerangs featuring her sister and captioned, “Happy birthday to my best friend, better half, big sister and partner in everything big and small, fabulous and silly. Forever.”

Harshvardhan Kapoor shared a funny caption as he wrote, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor .. need to leave rainy bombay soon after this busy month and come to Europe!” attached with pictures of him and Sonam. Parents Anil and Sunita also did their part and wished the actress. Papa Anil Kapoor shared throwback pictures right from when Sonam was an infant and wrote, “To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!”

Take a look at everyone’s birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor-

Whereas mom Sunita Kapoor did the same and wrote, “Happy birthday my darling daughter, Miss you so much There is so many things I want for you.. so many wishes for you in my heart. But my greatest wish is that you always remember how much you are loved Because you are such a beautiful and unique person .. love you so much beta”

Cousins Arjun and Anshula and aunt Maheep also wished the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress. Arjun dropped an old picture of her and Sonam with a birthday wish and shared his wish of wanting to meet her soon with the entire family. Anshula Kapoor shared a gorgeous wedding picture of Sonam in red bridal attire and wrote an elaborate birthday wish. On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor also remembered the day and shared an old photo of Sonam who can be seen with a young Arjun and Rhea. The star wife simply wrote, “Happy birthday sweetest @sonamkapoor”.

