Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others shower her with love

Sonam Kapoor turned a year older today. The gorgeous star received warm wishes from many close ones from Bollywood including Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Masaba Gupta and more.

Actress turned a year older today and since last night, wishes have been pouring in for the Aisha star on social media. Sonam returned to Mumbai post the restrictions of travel were lifted and reunited with her family after a while. Photos of Sonam’s birthday celebration with Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and more were shared on social media by sister Rhea Kapoor. Not just this, all close friends from the industry have been pouring in sweet wishes for her.

First up, took to social media to share a throwback photo with his cousin and wished Sonam in an adorable way. Arjun also shared a sweet note about missing the good old days of hugs and shared a photo in which he is seen hugging Sonam. Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....” also penned a sweet wish for Sonam and shared a throwback photo on social media.

Also Read|Katrina Kaif pens a heartfelt birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor; Says ‘May you always spread happiness & warmth’

Ayushmann Khurrana, who worked with Sonam in Bewakoofiyaan, shared a photo with her and wished his former co-star on her special day. Furthermore, also shared a throwback photo with Sonam from her wedding ceremony and wished her all the love and luck in the world. Karisma Kapoor who is extremely close to Sonam penned a sweet wish for her and shared a throwback photo with the gorgeous Neerja star.

Check out Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others wishing Sonam:

Sonam’s best friend Masaba Gupta was all praises for her. Masaba went on a spree of sharing old photos with Sonam and penned a note for her. Masaba wrote, “To many more random 7am conversations & always saying it like it is! Love you,Miss you! Happy birthday @sonamkapoor.” also shared a sweet note and wished Sonam on social media. Patralekhaa penned a sweet note for the Zoya Factor star and shared a photo on her special day.

Masaba Gupta's wish for Sonam Kapoor:

Not just this, director Aanand L Rai shared behind-the-scenes photos from Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa and penned a sweet birthday wish for Sonam. Natasha Poonawalla also shared photos with Sonam and penned a sweet wish for her. Swara Bhasker also penned a sweet note for her Veere Di Wedding co-star and best friend and shared photos with her.

Here are Aanand L Rai, Swara Bhasker and Natasha’s wish for Sonam:

Meanwhile, Sonam has been celebrating her special day with her loved ones in Mumbai and is at home. Amid the lockdown, Sonam was in New Delhi with Anand and often used to share photos of her lockdown shenanigans on social media. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×