Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: From being expressive to her sense of fashion, Here's why she must be celebrated

Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: The Saawariya actress is so many things more than an actress and so, on her special day today, we decided to list out 5 things about her that make her different.

Ahuja has always been so much more than just being a star kid and another actress in the crowd, she has her ways of standing out, even if it not with box office numbers, because there is more to life, isn't it? Sonam has always been one to make a mark for herself, on her own, and with her own capabilities, and in the 13 years of her career, she has done so at every step, from marriage to her films, everything.

Today, as the diva turns 35, we thought we will take a moment to celebrate her as a person, as to who she is, beyond that layer of glamour and always being on the edge. On her birthday today, we want to celebrate her for being who she is, and always being unapologetic about it, irrespective of the trolls, the fashion police, or anyone being critical of her, for that matter. While she sure knows how to handle both failure and success, here's why we think she is different and also worth celebrating.

5 things that make Sonam Kapoor different:

Sense of fashion

When you talk about Sonam, you just cannot miss out on mentioning her impeccable sense of fashion and the constant need to experiment. The actress has managed to pull off outfits not many will be able and yet, we cannot seem to get enough of her. From her airport looks to her outfits at the red carpet, Sonam has always managed to stand out from the crowd, and rightly so.

Vocal about social issues

Sonam has never feared speaking up for things that are necessary, things that need our attention. If one has a look at her social media feed over the years, we can clearly notice how she speaks up for a cause, and while many might think it is just about keeping up with her popularity or staying in the news, she does manage to be in the news even without having to voice her opinions, isn't it?

Savage game strong

Sonam is an actress who is massively trolled, primarily for voicing her opinion on issues and putting her point forward. None the less, people who have different opinions, do in fact seem to troll her, and while she does not go on to slam them outright, she does have savage replies, one which we cannot miss since they always happen to garner quite the attention.

Wears her heart on her sleeves

Sonam has always been one to be expressive, be it talking about her parents, sending out love to her siblings, or simply appreciating the people close to her. While everyone likes feel special, Sonam is one of those people who will do it for you, and it doesn't even have to be about these huge things, some kind words, are just about enough. One look at her social media and you'll get it.

Unconventional films

Sonam has managed to pull off quite a few films that have become blockbusters, including Veere Di Wedding, Padman, Neerja, and a few others. Talk about unconventional films and we cannot miss Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which though did not make huge numbers at the box office, did manage to win many hearts worldwide. In fact, even today, the movie continues to be one that managed to do something different.

