Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shahid & others send her love

Actress Sonam Kapoor has turned a year older today. On her birthday, close friends and colleagues like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and others have penned heartfelt wishes for her on social media.
Actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. Her social media account is flooded with heartfelt wishes and messages. Right from fans to celebrities, all have taken to their social media handles to wish the fashionista of Bollywood. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense. Her father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor walked down memory lane and shared a string of images of the actress from her childhood days. She is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is very close to the actress, shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, ‘Happy birthday to my dearest veere.’ Shahid Kapoor also wished the actress and shared a picture from their film Mausam. Anushka also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, ‘Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter and good health.’ Katrina Kaif wrote, ‘Wish you the most wonderful year and may you always be smiling.’ Rhea Kapoor sent a huge flower bouquet to the 'Neerja' star. 

Dia Mirza also wished the actress on her special day. She shared a picture and wrote, ‘Happy birthday Sonam.’ 

Take a look at all the wishes here:

Sonam made her acting debut with 'Saawariya' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She has been featured in movies like 'Delhi 6', 'Aisha', 'Raanjhana', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Khoobsurat', 'Neerja', 'Padman' and 'Veere Di Wedding', among many others. Sonam was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan, which was released in 2019. Her next film is 'Blind'. The shooting of the film has already started.

