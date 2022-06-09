Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma & others shower love on the mom-to-be

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The diva is embracing one of the most beautiful phases of her life, motherhood. The actress is pregnant with her first child and indeed she and hubby Anand Ahuja are on cloud 9. Well, today the Delhi 6 actress turns a year older and social media is filled with birthday wishes for the lovely actress. From Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma to others, many Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handles to wish the actress on her special day.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Sonam Kapoor and wrote, ‘Happy birthday Sonam, wishing you love and light always’. Ananya Panday too shared a picture of pregnant Sonam and wrote, ‘Happiest of happies to the most beautiful, biggest birthday hug’. Malaika shared a picture of her with Sonam and wrote, ‘Darling @sonamkapoor…love and happiness always’. Mahuri in her wish wrote, ‘Happy birthday to the very uber cool & fashionista & soon to be mom @sonamkapoor. May you only glow more with many adventures & celebrations coming your way!’ Katrina wrote, ‘Happy happy birthday gorgeous soon to be mom! @sonamkapoor Wishing you lots of love and hugs’

Check out the birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor:

Meanwhile, recently Sonam Kapoor turned muse for designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The actress took the internet by quite a storm as she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-white satin skirt embellished with pearls and sequins. She wore the skirt below a similar-hued multipaneled dress with a long trail and is hand-embroidered with pearls. Sonam’s hair was also styled in a sleek bun with a middle parting as she adorned pearls on her head too. She opted for nude makeup to wrap up her look. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

