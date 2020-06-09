Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Sunita Kapoor showers love on her firstborn; Says she's loving, caring and kind

As Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today, mommy Sunita Kapoor has showered love on the actress with a lovely post wishing her happy birthday.

is on cloud nine as she reunited with her family on Monday afternoon after almost two months of lockdown. For the uninitiated, the actress was spending her quarantine period with her hubby Anand Ahuja in Delhi. Sonam had even shared pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram stories and thanked her 'incredible husband' Anand for taking her to Mumbai. And today as the diva turns a year older, wishes have now been pouring in for her from all over the country. Sonam even shared a few glimpses from her mini birthday bash which are a delightful sight to watch.

After Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shana1ya Kapoor and others wished the actress on this special day, her mother Sunita Kapoor has shared an adorable wish for Sonam on her birthday. Sharing a few throwback pictures- the first one being from her childhood days, Sunita wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling beta .. My first born..loving .. caring .. kind.. bit crazy love you so much.. May you always keep your face to the sunshine.. May you always be blessed with all that your heart desires. And beta welcome home."

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor expresses her love for hubby Anand Ahuja; Says 'He is my blessing on my birthday')

As soon as Sunita shared this adorable post, Sonam commented, "Love you mama.. you’re the best mom in the world." On this her mom replied, "I experimented on you." Even Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff wished the actress by commenting on the post.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor was among the first ones to wish the actress on her birthday. He wrote, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an inimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!”

Check out Sunita Kapoor's post here:

Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, has shared a cute comic post for the stunning diva thereby wishing her on this special day. Apart from Anand, Sonam’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja has shared a throwback picture with the actress and sent her special wishes.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×