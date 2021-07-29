Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: 5 times fans paid hearty tribute to ‘people’s messiah’ for his philanthropic work

Actor Sonu Sood has been deemed as a saviour of thousands of people ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. Initially, the Dabangg actor helped migrant workers to reach their hometowns, now amidst the second wave of the pandemic, Sonu has helped in providing treatment facilities, medicines, and hospital beds to the underprivileged. Besides this, be it lending support to people affected by floods or installing a hand pump to enable villagers with water facilities, the actor always comes to the fore without any hesitation.

Now, on Friday, July 30, Sonu Sood is celebrating his 48th birthday. On the special occasion, here is a compilation of five times when fans paid hearty tributes to the Simmba star for his philanthropic work.

When fans poured milk on Sonu Sood ’s giant poster

Emerged as a ‘messiah’ for thousands during the pandemic, several fans expressed their love for the actor by pouring milk on his poster. Previously, a viral video on social media captured people bathing Sonu’s giant banner with milk. When the video caught the attention of the Dabangg actor, he immediately responded to it and explained that he was ‘humbled’. However, while doing so, Sonu further asked his fans to save milk and give it to someone in need.

Humbled

Request everyone to save milk for someone needy. https://t.co/aTGTfdD4lp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

When fans chanted ‘Real Hero’ to welcome Sonu Sood in Shirdi

When Sonu visited the holy Shirdi temple, he received a thunderous response from people as they cheered for him. In another viral video, we can see the actor being escorted outside the temple as the entrance began flooding with fans. People did not only clap for him, but they also began chanting ‘real hero’ to pay their tribute to him.

People going crazy in #Shirdi when they saw #SonuSood. Started applauding. Calling him THE REAL HERO@Sonusood pic.twitter.com/hBHys0Ulqi — BARaju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) January 9, 2021

When a fan crossed state borders barefoot only to meet Sonu Sood

Showing his love for the actor, a fan named Venkatesh decided to walk barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai just to catch a glimpse of the actor. Sonu Sood was so moved by his act that he took to his social media platform to narrate the story of Venkatesh. Sonu said, “Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me. Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all”.

When fans trended #PadmaVibhushanForSonuSood on Twitter

Upon following his extraordinary humanitarian and philanthropic work, fans once trended the hashtag ‘Padma Vibhushan For Sonu Sood’ on Twitter to refer him to the government for the prestigious honour. The Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award given by the government of India to people who display exemplary and exceptional service in any field.

When a fan from Bihar left on cycle to meet him

A fan from Bihar previously left on cycle to reach Mumbai, in order to meet Sonu Sood to pay his gratitude. The actor was touched by the fan’s gesture and immediately shared a clip of him on his Twitter profile. In the video, the fans expressed that upon watching Sonu help lakhs of people, he felt the need to thank him personally. The fan narrated how he couldn't afford to buy a bus or train ticket to reach Mumbai, hence he used a bicycle as his mode of transport.

