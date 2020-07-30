  • facebook
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: THESE workout videos of the actor are proof of his love for fitness

Today, as Sonu Sood celebrates his birthday, we rounded up a series of his workout videos that show his love for fitness. Take a look
10340 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: THESE workout videos of the actor are proof of his love for fitness
Of late, Sonu Sood has been in the news for helping migrants and other people who are affected economically due to the COVID 19 pandemic, to help them reach their hometown or offer jobs to them or help them in whichever way he can, and on his birthday, it comes as no surprise that this Simmba actor has decided to celebrate the day by organizing medical camps across the nation. That said, on Sonu Sood’s birthday, what we did was to visit his social media channels and collect a series of videos of the actor that prove if you want those abs, you gotta work hard. 

Sonu Sood celebrates his 47th birthday today i.e. July 30, 2020, and so, to celebrate the actor and his Bollywood journey, we decided to round up a series of his workout videos that show his love for fitness. Clearly, Sonu Sood has emerged as a real life hero in the past few months for he is helping migrants and other affected people amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and therefore, in order to celebrate his birthday, we rounded up a series of his workout videos that are plain inspiring. As we all know, all gyms are shut, and Sonu Sood has been working out at home, and boy, he is some inspiration because his workout videos are proof that it is no mean task to achieve the body that he has. We have often seen Sonu Sood flex his muscles on the silver screen, and so today, on the occasion of his birthday, we decided to round up a series of five workout videos of the actor that shows hard work, dedication and determination are the key to a healthy life and body. 

Check out Sonu Sood's videos here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Twinning @eshaansoood

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Make Fitness your favourite habit

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood offers job to a software engineer who was fired during COVID 19 pandemic & forced to sell vegetables

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Happy birthday real hero Sonu Sood.

