Happy Birthday SRK: Madhuri Dixit, Zoya Akhtar, Huma & others wish & thank him for the 'movies & memories'

With everyone sending virtual love, Shah Rukh Khan's co-stars and industry friends were not behind as they remembered the actor on his 55th birthday.

completes another year round the sun today and even before the clock struck 12, social media was abuzz with wishes for the actor. His fans flooded social media and made sure to make it a remarkable day as #HappyBirthdaySRK began trending on the actor's birthday eve.

However, celebrations are much low-key this year as Shah Rukh is in Dubai with his family for the ongoing IPL 2020. Not just that, SRK had also requested his fans to not crowd outside his Bandra residence Mannat like every year given the pandemic crisis. With everyone sending virtual love, SRK's co-stars and industry friends were not behind as they remembered the actor on his special day and shared adorable photos while sending virtual love.

Shah Rukh's co-star shared a fun photo of the two dancing and wrote, "Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic and loads of love. Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday Shah Rukh. Stay safe and hope to see you soon." Whereas, got nostalgic and penned, "A very happy birthday to my first hero, my baazigar. I pray that you always get all that your heart desires & a lot more because you deserve all of it, Shah," with a red heart emoji.

While thanked him for the 'movies and memories', Zoya sent across virtual hugs. SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal director also wished the actor with a sweet photo. Singer Amaal Malik tweeted, "He is a superman, yet so humane. You’ve given so many generations the inspiration to believe & live our dreams to the fullest."

Take a look at celebrity birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan below:

I cannot describe what I feel when I hear his name He is a superman, yet so humane. You’ve given so many generations the inspiration to believe & live our dreams to the fullest. Life would be meaningless without @iamsrk , thank you for everything sir. #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/qI9lIGCBTO — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) November 1, 2020

That day of the year when twitter becomes instagram!#HappyBirthdaySRK — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 2, 2020

