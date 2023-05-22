Happy Birthday, Suhana Khan: 5 reasons why we think Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is a superstar in the making

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most loved star kids in town. Every time she steps out in the city or shares a picture on social media, her posts go viral on the Internet in no time. Just like her father, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut this year. The audience is waiting with bated breath to watch her act. Though her film is yet to release, but we believe that she has all the qualities to become a superstar like her daddy cool. Today, on her 23rd birthday, let's take a look at the five reasons why we think Suhana is definitely a superstar in the making!

Legacy and background

Suhana comes from a highly influential family in the Hindi film industry. She has literally grown up in the lap of the film fraternity. Right from her childhood, King Khan's daughter has been exposed to the industry. In some way, the exposure has provided her with a strong foundation and insights into the world of entertainment. All in all, Suhana is aware of how the industry works. This will only help her to hone her skills further.

Social media following

Suhana Khan is not an avid social media user. But, she does treat her fans with her stunning pictures. Even before her grand debut, the star kid enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She has 3.8 million followers already. Netizens are already hooked on her social media presence. Not only that, Suhana is also known for taking a firm stand. In the past, she took to her handle and shut the trolls in style. Khan shared a post on how she had been facing colourism from a very young age. She even wrote about how this issue is not only hers but it is about everyone who has grown up feeling inferior for no reason at all. Suhana ended her hard-hitting note by saying that she is brown and is extremely happy about it. Her post grabbed everyone's attention. Her post in itself spoke highly about her opinionated quality.

Talent and screen presence

Before stepping into the world of showbiz, Suhana has proved her mettle as an actress. While pursuing higher studies in the US, the star featured in a short film titled, The Grey Part Of Blue. The film was shot for her college. The actress-to-be left everyone mighty impressed with her clean and class-apart act. She showcased her different emotions in the film. Some of the bits from her short film were shared on social media, and she looked all things gorgeous in every frame. Apart from her acting skills, Suhana is also an expert in dancing. Reportedly, she is a trained dancer and knows many forms of dancing.

First ever endorsement

Recently, Suhana hit headlines after she bagged her first international brand endorsement. She is now the leading face of a renowned cosmetics brand. During the launch event, Suhana made her first official media appearance. She looked confident and a thorough professional while she talked on stage. Even her dad SRK was impressed by the way she conducted herself during her first appearance. He shared a note on social media that read, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

Film choice

Despite coming from a film background, Suhana has decided to make her an unconventional debut. She could have easily picked a massy and over-the-top film to make her debut. But she chose to go with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which will be released on Netflix. It is rare for star kids to go this way for their debut. It will be interesting to see the kind of films Suhana chooses in the future.

