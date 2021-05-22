Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: 5 times her sweet moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam won the gram

As Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan turns 21, we decided to give you a glimpse of her special memories with her family. From her cute moments with brothers AbRam and Aryan to fun times with SRK, check out the star kid's priceless photos.

Birthdays are a sweet reminder for everyone to celebrate themselves with their loved ones and today, it is a day for and to celebrate, as their dear daughter, turns 21. One of the most popular star kids in Bollywood, Suhana has a separate fan base who adores everything about her. From her style to her wit, just like her dad Shah Rukh, netizens cannot help but gush over this gorgeous future entrant in Bollywood.

King Khan's daughter Suhana, who is gearing up for her debut in Bollywood, completed her graduation from Ardingly College in the UK and later joined New York University for higher studies. She began taking baby steps towards acting when she essayed the role of Juliet in her college play and later played a part in a short film, The Grey Part Of Blue. Amid all her academic activities, Suhana also ensured she spends enough time with her doting family. On her 21st birthday, from the family side of her life, we bring forth 5 special moments of Suhana with Shah Rukh, Gauri, AbRam, and that won hearts.

1. Family vacay in Swiss Alps

Back in 2019, Suhana joined her family for a cozy family vacation amid the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland. Mom Gauri ensured to share the picture-perfect family moment featuring Suhana, Aryan, AbRam, Shah Rukh, and herself. The cute family photo gave all a glimpse of how close the gorgeous star kid was to her parents and both her brothers. Shah Rukh could be seen smiling away as he posed with his daughter Suhana and boys AbRam and Aryan.

2. Chilling with Aryan and AbRam

Suhana is known to be very close to her friends and whenever she is in town, she steps out to spend time with them. However, amid this, she never forgets to spend time with her brother Aryan and AbRam. A cute glimpse of her sweet bond with AbRam and Aryan was given to fans by mom Gauri back in 2018 when they headed out for a vacay together to Italy. In the cute photo, Suhana is seen sitting while she is next to AbRam, and Aryan is seen resting his arm on his baby brother's head. The cute trio surely seemed full of swag and fans loved it.

3. Daddy's little princess

Time and again, Shah Rukh has proved himself to be a doting dad and in several interviews, he has expressed how protective he is of his daughter Suhana Khan. In an episode of Koffee with Karan, when asked SRK what would be his reaction if his daughter dated a boy, Shah Rukh casually stated, "I'd rip his lips off." With this pretty clear that King Khan dotes on his princess, the cutest moment that social media witnessed was when Suhana was going back to Ardingly College back in 2017 to finish her education and Shah Rukh shared a photo with her. In the photo, the father-daughter could be seen posing with all their swag and King Khan's caption stole the show. He wrote, "When the lil one goes back to school & is not around to tell u, u use too many filters!"

4. Like mother, like daughter

Not just Shah Rukh, even Gauri Khan is quite a doting mom and when it comes to Suhana, every time they are spending time together, she captures the moments and shares them on social media. Back in 2016, when Suhana went on a vacay with her family in Los Angeles, she and Gauri Khan went about exploring LA, and well, the sweetest memory was shared on Instagram by the interior designer. In a photo that Gauri shared, we can see the mother-daughter twinning in white as they posed casually in the streets of LA. Interestingly, King Khan found a perfect muse in Gauri and Suhana as they posed together during their shopping time.

5. A doting sister to baby brother

For those not aware, Suhana and AbRam's birthdays are just 5 days apart, and back in 2017, their birthdays were celebrated together and the cutest photo was dropped on the Gram by mom Gauri. Yes, the adorable moment between AbRam and Suhana that almost broke the internet featured the little one comfortably relaxing on his elder sister's shoulder after having fun at his 4th birthday party. Suhana too looked elated as her youngest brother AbRam spent time with her. The cute photo was captioned as, "Gemini Gorgeousness" by mum Gauri and it left everyone on social media in awe. Even King Khan shared the photo on his handle and wrote, "Exhausted after the little one's party!! Jumping Jacks r a killer. Phew."

Wishing Suhana Khan, Happy Birthday!

