Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: 5 times the star kid proved she is the queen of quirky poses

Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: Here's wishing the queen of poses a very happy birthday with 5 handpicked photos that we really love Check them out here.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has turned 20 today and well, the star kid sure has some of the finest photos to her credit as far as her social media presence is concerned. Suhana is a film student and joined the college in New York, photos of which keep doing the rounds on social media time and again. In fact, Shah Rukh and others had accompanied her to drop her there and that time did get some of the best photos of the family.

On her birthday today, we thought we would send out some appreciation her way as she has not just the perfect outfits and makeup to go with it, but in fact, she also seems to be quite the poser and her photos bear testimony to it. We skimmed through her social media handle and while we are loving the photos that she has shared so far, even though not too many, we could handpick 5 of our favourites where she is posing her way through.

Check out Suhana Khan's photos acing various poses here:

You talkin to me??? (Pls get it lol)

Make me laugh and take me dancing

Her lips are devil red and her skin’s the colour of mocha

Bros before hoes

Here's wishing Suhana a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

