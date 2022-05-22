Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: Fashion nerd to first short film, 5 facts you must know about The Archies debutant.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's second child, daughter Suhana Khan, celebrates her 22nd birthday today. The young star kid will soon be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies along with a bunch of other young actors. The first look of her debut movie was released a few weeks ago and opened to some serious praise as well as backlash. While we wait for Zoya's The Archies to release and finally give a verdict, here are 5 facts you must know about birthday girl Suhana Khan.

Academics + Drama

Suhana Khan finished her schooling from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani school where she excelled in football and even led her school team. As she entered her teen years, SRK and Gauri moved Suhana to a boarding school in England's Ardingly College amid growing paparazzi attention. The young star kid spent close to five years in the UK where she actively pursued drama and even won "The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama" at her graduation ceremony.

The Grey Part of Blue

While in college, Suhana was actively involved in drama and theatre. In fact, she and her friends also made a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue which is available on YouTube. The short film released as Suhana was transitioning from Ardingly College to New York University's Tisch School of The Arts. As she moved from England to New York City to further pursue acting, Suhana's short film was a hit on the streaming platform. At NYU, Suhana joined a batch of aspiring actors for a 2-year rigorous programme. While Suhana did drama and theatre in college, she studied acting for screen at NYU.

Belly Dancing

Considering Suhana plans on making her career as a Hindi film industry heroine, the young star kid is making sure she's got all it takes to impress the audience. Apart from focusing on her acting lessons, Suhana also pursued belly dancing. Mumbai-based belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja has been training Suhana and has often shared photos on social media.

Major Fashion Nerd

If there's one thing that excites Suhana Khan, apart from acting, is fashion and makeup. The 22-year-old has flaunted her flawless makeup skills on Instagram. Not to forget, Suhana's fashion choices and closet also have a separate fan base on social media. From high-end designer pieces to limited edition bags, Suhana effortlessly blends luxury with her personal fashion taste and rarely goes wrong. Did you know Suhan has an Instagram fan page that's solely dedicated to her outfits, bags, shoes and accessories?

Learning The Business

While she plans on making her mark in the world of films, like her father Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana also hopes to learn the business of cricket. SRK co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with friend Juhi Chawla and the young gen KKR owners i.e. Juhi's daughter Janhvi Mehta, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are learning the business of the game. They made their IPL debut presence felt this year as they took part in the auction. As Bollywood and cricket goes hand in hand, looks like Suhana Khan is taking all the steps in the right direction.

Here's wishing Suhana Khan a very happy birthday!

