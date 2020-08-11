Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: 10 movies of the actor that are a must watch for everyone

As Suniel Shetty turns a year older, we look back into some of the best movies of the actor that have won the hearts of the audience. Here is a list of his 10 must-watch movies.

Suniel Shetty – a name that needs to introduction. The actor has given remarkable performances in multiple moves. He began his career in Bollywood back in the 90s and continues to be an instrumental part of the industry even now. The actor made his debut with the 1992 movie Balwaan. He has given spectacular performances in movies like Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Mohra, and others. Anna, as he is called by his fans, was among the crowd-pullers back in the 90s.

Just like actors like and , Suniel Shetty rose to fame through his stint in multiple action flicks. People literally loved him when he thrashed the baddies in his movies. With the passage of time, the multitalented actor tried his hands in other genres too that include comedy and romance. And guess what! He turned out successful in the same. Today marks the 59th birthday of Suniel Shetty and on the special occasion, we have listed five of his best movies which are a must-watch for everyone.

Mohra (1994)

Suniel Shetty was a budding hero back when he featured in the action drama but his fan following doubled post the release of the movie co-starring , , and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. Shetty plays the role of Vishal Agnihotri, a convict who decides to take matters into his own hands when a few criminals destroy his family.

Border (1997)

Anna showcased his acting prowess once again in this multi-starrer that is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak War. He plays the role of Bhairav Singh, a BSF commandant who puts his country first and joins his colleagues at the border when in need.

Hu Tu Tu (1999)

Suniel Shetty tried playing an unconventional role in the Gulzar directorial that was released in 1999. This was totally different from the usual action-filled movies in which the actor featured in. However, the audience once again showered love on him for his extraordinary performance in the movie.

Dhadkan (2000)

It won’t be wrong to call Dhadkan one of the best movies in which Suniel Shetty has appeared to date. He plays the role of Dev, a jilted lover who comes back to the life of the girl whom he loves only to find that she is already leading a happy married life with her husband.

Hera Pheri (2000)

After having tried his hands in both action and romantic dramas, Suniel Shetty appeared in the comedy-drama Hera Pheri co-starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The rib-tickling comedy not only became a super hit but Suniel Shetty was also praised for his spectacular performance in it.

Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar (2001)

Suniel Shetty tries his hands again on a comic role with this movie co-starring Mahima Chaudhary and Paresh Rawal. He aptly portrays the role of a debt-ridden man in this rom-com that was released back in 2001.

Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)

Suniel Shetty has collaborated with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in multiple movies and this 2002 action-comedy drama happens to be one of them. The audience loved once again his role as Yeda Anna in the movie.

LOC Kargil (2003)

The actor decided to appear in another war drama like Border and was roped in for the multi-starrer LOC Kargil directed by JP Dutta.

Main Hoon Naa (2004)

Suniel Shetty surprised everyone by playing the role of an antagonist in the 2004 Hindi drama. The actor managed to grab the attention of the audience through his wonderful action sequences and epic dialogues in the movie.

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

The actor tried his hands in the genre of action once again by featuring in the 2007 crime drama that is based on real-life incidents. He plays the role of Inspector Kaviraj "Kavi" Patil in the movie.

Also Read: Throwback: When Suniel Shetty said competition with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn helps him perform better

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×