Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: 5 PICS that prove the Hera Pheri actor is an amazing family man

It's Suniel Shetty's birthday today on August 11! The actor needs no formal introduction. He is one of the most talented and promising actors and has worked in numerous super-hit movies. The actor made his debut in 1992 with the film Balwaan but got major recognition in 1994 with Mohra and Gopi Kishan. Some of his superhit movies are Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na, Border, Kaante, and others. It's always been a treat to watch Shetty on the big screen.

Apart from being a talented actor, Suniel Shetty is a family man too and his official Instagram is proof of it. Suniel got married to Mana Shetty in 1991 and the couple has two kids Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty. Both Athiya and Ahan have already made their debut in Bollywood and Suniel has always been a cheerleader for them. He often shares his family photos on Instagram which are pure bliss to watch. So, on his birthday, we have curated the five best photos that prove Suniel Shetty is a family man. Let's have a look.

5 photos that prove Suniel Shetty is a family man:

Suniel Shetty's work front

Shetty will soon make his digital debut with the series named 'Invisible Woman'. The series also stars Esha Deol in a pivotal role. Interestingly, Invisible woman will mark Esha’s fifth collaboration with Suniel Shetty after LOC: Kargil (2003), Dus (2005), Cash (2007), and One Two Three (2008) and they will star together in a project after over around 14 years. It is reported that Invisible Woman is a noir action thriller series that will be helmed by Tamil director Rajesh M Selva.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to Suniel Shetty!

