Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: At 60, here’s how the star is keeping himself fit and fine

Suniel Shetty who debuted in the ’90s became one of the biggest action stars in the country. In a career spanning over two decades, Suniel has played diverse characters in narratives and has acted across regional boundaries. Not only action but Suniel has participated in some exciting comedy films including the Hera Pheri series, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke amongst others. Over a period of time, the actor has become an icon for fitness in India. The actor is 60 years old and keeps a check on his fitness routine. Suniel’s son will be Ahan Shetty will be making his debut soon in Hindi films with ‘Tadap’.

In a previous chat with Times of India, Suniel spoke about his fitness and said, “I am somebody who came into fitness first. Because of my fitness, I got films. Because of my physique and my action scenes, I became that action hero. So there is no way I can forget that. If I want to live in people’s memories forever, it is surely going to be like – ‘What a physique this man has got!”

Suniel further added, “I am going to be hitting 60 next year in August and I want to show people that I am the leanest and fittest actor at 60. So the idea is to show people that if you are focused, there is nothing you cannot achieve. My calendar age may be different from my biological age and that is what I want to prove. Age is just a number.”

Speaking about his workout regime, Suniel said, “It is not that I am doing anything special. I have been eating right, taking care of myself right and I give myself some me-time to meditate and do yoga. I enjoy what I do. I want to set an example for the youth and people of my age saying- ‘Try and it will happen with you also!’ It is not something impossible. It is very possible. But you need to have the discipline for it.”

Also Read| Suniel Shetty reacts to Salman Khan’s apology for daughter Athiya Shetty: They have a beautiful relationship