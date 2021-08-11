Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Athiya Shetty wishes the actor on his 60th birthday; Thanks him for the genes

Athiya Shetty has been grabbing a lot of attention in the past few weeks as her pictures with rumoured beau KL Rahul and other cricketers and their families having a great time in the UK went viral on social media. Although these two have not admitted to dating, these pictures are making fans believe that they are more than just friends. Athiya has grabbed all the attention again, but this time not for her relationship but for her lovely birthday post for dad Suniel Shetty.

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty turns 60 today, and his daughter leaves no stones unturned in making it special. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a series of pictures with her dad. One in which the grown-up Athiya can be seen leaning on her dad, and the second picture is a throwback from her childhood where Suniel can be seen lying down and lifting a baby Athiya in his hands. Sharing these pictures, the Hero actress wrote, “Happy 60th, Papa! You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you. You have given us the best things in life--your time, your love and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart.”

Take a look:

The moment Athiya Shetty posted these pictures, fans took to the comments section and showered love. Even Pratima Singh, Shheethal Robin Uthappa, Pankhuri Sharma Pandya took to the comments section to wish Suniel Shetty.

