Happy birthday Sunny Deol: Esha Deol, Bobby Deol, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, and others shower love on actor

Actor Sunny Deol was recently seen in Gadar 2 and garnered a heap of adulation for his performance in the film. While he has been basking in the success of the recent project, the actor is now stepping into another year of his life as he celebrates his birthday today, on the 19th of October. On Sunny Deol’s special day, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Karan Deol, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Shilpa Shetty poured wishes on him. His father Dharmendra also shared a heartwarming video on the actor’s big day. Read on to know how they wished the Gadar 2 star.

Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Karan Deol wish Sunny Deol on his birthday, father Dharmendra shares a glimpse with him

As the actor enters a new year of his life, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol drop wishes for him. Taking to his Instagram account earlier today, Bobby Deol shared pictures with Sunny Deol as they shook a leg to the traditional Punjabi dance Bhangra. He also shared a photograph wherein the Deol brothers can be seen sharing a side hug and being all smiles for the picture. Expressing his love, he captioned the post, “Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday.”

Actress Esha Deol also wished the actor by sharing a picture on her Instagram stories, wherein the two can be seen standing next to each other. Sharing the photograph, she wrote, “Happy birthday Bhaiya.”

On his son’s special day, veteran actor Dharmendra also shared a heartwarming glimpse on his Instagram stories with the birthday boy wherein the father can be seen expressing his love for Sunny Deol.

The actor’s son Karan Deol also shared a picture with him and wrote, “Happiest Birthday Dad!!! Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness.”

Check out how Rajveer Deol, Kajol, Ajay Devgn wished the legendary actor

On Sunny Deol’s birthday, his son Rajveer Deol shared an effervescent picture with his father and wished him saying, “Happy Birthday DAD. May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you.”

Actresses Shilpa Shetty and Kajol also joined in pouring their wishes on the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor. While Shetty dropped a photograph with him of love, good health, and happiness, actress Kajol also shared a picture with him and Ajay Devgn and wished invincible strength to birthday boy Sunny Deol on his birthday. Actor Ajay Devgn too, shared a picture with him to wish him.

