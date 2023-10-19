Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: Rajveer Deol has million-dollar smile as he pens birthday wish for his father

Sunny Deol is a legendary actor who has worked in more than 90 Hindi films in his career spanning over four decades. Often remembered by his iconic ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ dialogue and the fierce roar, the actor has millions of fans residing in various parts of the world. Today, October 19, the Betaab star celebrates his birthday. His son Rajveer Deol was among the first ones to wish his dad on his big day.

Rajveer Deol wishes dad Sunny Deol on his birthday

As the Gadar 2 actor turned a year older, his son Rajveer Deol took to social media to extend his warm wishes to his dad. The Dono actor shared a picture with his father, Sunny Deol. In the pic, the father-son duo has a million-dollar smile on their face. While the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor sported a crisp white linen shirt with beige-colored pants, his son Rajveer wore a pair of blue denim which he styled with a basic white t-shirt and a blue jacket over it. Captioning the picture, Rajveer penned, “Happy Birthday DAD. May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you.” After he posted the picture along with his lovely wishes, several people came to the comments section to wish the veteran actor on his big day.

Take a look:

Sunny Deol’s work front

Sunny Deol is loved for his angry man persona and the way he aces every action movie like a boss. However, the Heroes actor has been out of sight for a considerable amount of time. But thankfully, he returned to the big screen with the crime thriller film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist in 2022. The movie opened to positive reviews by cinephiles and critics alike. However, he started 2023 with a bang with Gadar 2. The sequel of the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha broke several records at the box office and emerged as a massive success. Next up for him is Baap, Lahore 1947, and Soorya.

Rajveer Deol’s work front

His younger son Rajveer Deol made his Bollywood debut in 2023 with the Hindi-language feature film Dono also starring the daughter of veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, Paloma Dhillon.

ALSO READ: Did you know Sunny Deol starts his day with 'paranthas' and mostly prefers home-cooked meals?