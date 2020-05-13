Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: The actress calls herself ‘lucky’ as she sends out a ‘Thank You’ message for fans

Thanking her fans for all the lovely wishes, Sunny Leone has shared a cute video for her fans calling herself lucky.

Due to the lockdown, celebrities have become more active on social media. From cooking to working out, they have been updating followers of the titbit of their quarantine period. Talking about , the actress is spending her quarantine period with her three kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Weber and Asher Weber and hubby Daniel Weber. The actress who was in Mumbai with her family recently flew down to Los Angeles with hubby Daniel and her kids to feel safer against the invisible killer “corona virus”.

Due to Coronavirus, celebrations have taken a back seat but this has not stopped everyone wishing each other on social media. And today, as Sunny Leone rings in her 39th birthday, social media has been flooded with wishes for the actress from all over. Thanking her fans for all the lovely wishes, the Laila Main Laila actress has shared a cute video for her fans donning a blue coloured checkered shirt tucked in from one side and a pair of jeans with her hair tied like a pony looking stunning as always. Sharing the video, Sunny wrote, "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo."

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Best quotes of the ex Bigg Boss contestant that will inspire you)

Meanwhile, Sunny is currently with her family at their secret garden in Los Angeles. Her hubby Daniel Weber had also shared a selfie where he wrote, "Quarantine Part 2. Not so bad now!!!" He captioned his post as, "Getting better with the new vibes !!"

Check out Sunny Leone's post here:

Talking about Sunny Leone, the Baby Doll actress, who has been known for her bold career choices, grabbed the eyeballs after participated in the fifth season of Bigg Boss. While she did manage do win hearts of the audience with her sweet personality, it opened her ways to Bollywood and Sunny made her debut with 2012 release Jism 2. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actress.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×