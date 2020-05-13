Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Best quotes of the ex Bigg Boss contestant that will inspire you

Sunny Leone, who is celebrating her 39th birthday today, is known for her amazing approach towards life which will inspire you and change your outlook towards of life.

is one of the actresses in the showbiz industry who doesn’t need in any introduction, neither in Bollywood nor in the international industry. While the world knows her as a vivacious star who has stunning looks and curves to die for, she is much more than that. A former adult star, a renowned actress, a former Bigg Boss five contestant, Bollywood’s Baby Doll, a loving wife and a doting mother. That’s what Sunny Leone is to the world. Born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra in a Canada based Sikh family, Sunny has been the talk of the town ever since she forayed into showbiz world.

The Baby Doll actress, who has been known for her bold career choices, grabbed the eyeballs after participated in the fifth season of Bigg Boss. While she did manage do win hearts of the audience with her sweet personality, it opened her ways to Bollywood and Sunny made her debut with 2012 release Jism 2. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. But Sunny is much more than being an actress. She is the one who wears her heart on sleeves. In fact, the diva has been associated with several charities and even won hearts after she adopted a baby girl in 2017. Besides, her quotes are also a thing among the fans. So as this stunning actress turns a year older today, here are some of the best quotes by Sunny Leone that will inspire you in life.

I just say I need five minutes with you and in those 5 minutes probably I could change your opinion of how you see me.

I will never let anyone get to me I will never let anyone – man or woman - take me down.

I think when you pull yourself in front of the camera, you’re judged every day. No matter what.

In life, when you pray, wish and work hard, your dreams can come true.

When you grow, when you are young, you make decisions that lead you to who you are as an adult. And that’s just the way how it works.

There is a price you pay when you want freedom of speech. You must be willing to accept the good the bad and the ugly when trying something out of the box.

When someone pushes you down you must get up and stand on your own two feet even if you are scared to do it. Only you can set limits to your success.

People don’t know that I’m goofy and nerdy, and I might be in this body, but I’m completely different from what people think I am.

I think there is risk in every form of self expression. You are putting yourself out for the world to judge.

If I cared about what other people thought of me, I wouldn't be where I am right now.

Here's wishing Sunny Leone a Happy Birthday!

Credits :Indian Express

