Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Did you know Jism 2 actress isn’t a foreigner, but has Indian lineage only?

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. After a successful stint in the English entertainment space, Sunny moved to India in 2011 to start from scratch and today all of us know where she has reached. It’s a popular assumption that Leone is not Indian but what if we say, you’re wrong?

How is Sunny Leone rooted in India?

Born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra, the diva adopted the stage name Sunny Leone after signing up for Penthouse magazine. Sunny was born to Jaspal Singh Vohra and Balwant Kaur Vohra in Canada’s Sarnia. Unknown to many, her father was born in Tibet and raised in Punjab while her mother hails from a small town in Himachal Pradesh.

Zee 5’s web show Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone chronicles the actress’ life extensively.

What more should one know about Sunny Leone?

For the facts, On September 8, 2016, Leone became the first Bollywood actress ever to walk the runway for New York Fashion Week where she modeled for designer, Archana Kochhar. The following year, she and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child from Maharashta's Latur. She was a baby girl named Nisha who was just 21 months old at the time of adoption.

In 2018, Sunny and Daniel welcomed twin boys Asher and Noah in March through surrogacy. The Mastizaade actress who also has a property in Los Angeles is now settled in Mumbai’s Andheri.

Some of Sunny’s most famous works in Hollywood are Mega Scorpions, The Girl Next Door, Pirate’s Blood, The Virginity Hit, and Mostly Sunny. She also starred in special appearances in the Nepalese movie Password and the Bangladeshi film Bikkhov. Other than her Zee 5 documentary, other web-show appearances in Sunny’s credit include Ragini MMS: Returns, Bullets, One Mic Stand, and Anamika.

While Sunny Leone is the item song’s favorite in Bollywood, she has also impressed audiences with her acting prowess in movies like Ek Paheli Leela, Jackpot, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, and Beiimaan Love.

