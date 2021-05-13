Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: From entering Bollywood to Parenting, 5 times the actress bared her heart out

Sunny Leone has empowered women across the country ever since she made her Bollywood debut. On her 40th birthday, we have jotted down 5 times the actress boldly expressed her views.

is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood. The diva has inspired women from around the country to always follow their dreams and lead their stories. As a bold and empowering actress, Sunny has a massive fan following not just in India, but also on an international level. The star first gained recognition by entering as a wild card contestant in the fifth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. On the TV show, Sunny became a household name for having a fun-loving personality.

Sunny was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra in a Canada-based Sikh family. Soon after she made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2, the actress stole hearts by showcasing her talents in the acting industry. While the star is popular for her presence in the Indian film and TV industry, she is also known for actively speaking her mind on various topics. The outspoken star keeps her heart on her sleeve and never shies away from expressing her opinion.

On Sunny Leone’s 40th birthday, we have jotted down 5 times the actress has spoken her mind:

Bollywood industry

Sunny made her acting debut in 2012. Speaking about her initial days in the industry, the actress told Huffington Post, “When I first came here, nobody would even talk to me. But I don’t blame them for it. There are so many people coming here every day for a break in the movies.”

Bullying

Sunny had opened up on being bullied in school when she was growing up in Canada. Speaking about how she was teased for her looks, she told The Times of India, “We can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others how we are being treated, also taking a stand for yourself, usually, bullies are cowards.”

Female-Centric Films

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Sunny was asked whether she believes the numbers of female-oriented projects generated by the film industry are less. To this, the actress disagreed and said, “Most of the things I do are female-centric or female-fronted, so with that said, I would've to not agree. As far as playing strong women characters are concerned, I think it's more about the story.”

Adoption

Sunny is a proud parent to three children Nisha, Noah, and Asher. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actress opened up about why she would not keep Nisha’s adoption a secret from her. She said, “Right from the adoption papers and every minute thing we have of her, will be shown to her. Nisha will have to know the fact that her mother did not abandon her. She bore her for nine months. I am not her real mom. But I am connected to her soul.”

COVID 19

Amid the pandemic, Sunny teamed up with PETA to provide 10,000 meals to migrant workers. The actress used her social media platform to raise awareness about the safety precautions one needs to take. She posted a video of her boxing while wearing a mask and wrote, “Oh and btw it’s more difficult to box with a mask on!!! But safety over comfort at this moment.”

Also Read| Sunny Leone shares a pic from the sets as she resumes work; Says 'Bollywood glamour is back in my life'

Share your comment ×