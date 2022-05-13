Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 10 lesser-known facts about the star

Sunny Leone turned a year wiser on May 13. She is one of the most popular and beloved celebrities in Bollywood. The diva has inspired women from around the country to always follow their dreams and lead their stories. As a bold and empowering actress, Sunny has a massive fan following not just in India, but also on an international level.

The star first gained recognition by entering as a wild card contestant in the fifth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. On the TV show, She became a household name for having a fun-loving personality. Sunny is an exemplary woman. The actress has successfully created a space for herself in the big world of glamour, fame, and hustle. In her personal life, she is married to Daniel Weber. They have three kids daughter Nisha, and twins Asher and Noah. On her birthday, let us read more to find out about the star.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the birthday girl:

1. She was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to a Sikh family in Ontario in Canada.

2. Many might not know this but she was studying to be a nurse when she started working under the name of Sunny. Later, she added Leone after taking a suggestion.

3. She is a big-time foodie and she loves Delhi’s street food including samosas, golgappas and dahi chaats. She also loves chocolates a lot.

4. In 2016, she made it to BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women list.

5. She contributes to charities for cancer and is also an animal-rights supporter.

6. At the age of 16, she realised that she is bisexual and found her confidante in her brother, Sundeep Singh.

7. Sunny became the first Indian celebrity to launch her own mobile app in 2016.

8. Everyone knows she is married to filmmaker Daniel Weber but lovingly she calls him ‘booballa’ and ‘dolly’.

9. Toronto-based filmmaker Dilip Mehta made a documentary on her that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016. However, Sunny doesn’t want it to release in India.

10. Leone’s favourite Bollywood actors are Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Pinkvilla wishes Sunny Leone a very happy birthday!

