Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty wishes her beau and calls him 'boy with a golden heart'

On the occasion of Sushant's birthday, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared a sweet message for him calling him 'boy with a golden heart' and 'supermassive black hole'.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in acting on television in the year 2008 with Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He gained fame and popularity in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta. The actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Sushant, who was recently seen in Netflix movie Drive in the year 2019 rings in his 34th birthday today. Lately, the birthday boy has been in the news for his love life. As per the gossip mongers, the Kedarnath star is dating actress Rhea Chakraborty for a while now.

And today, on the occasion of Sushant's birthday, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared a sweet message for him calling him 'boy with a golden heart' and 'supermassive black hole '. Sharing two adorable pictures with Sushant, Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind ! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality." Since Rhea and Sushant both haven't opened up yet about their relationship, has Rhea's post given a nod about the rumoured couple's relationship?

Check out Rhea Chakraborty's wish for Sushant Singh Rajput here:

Recently, Sushant and Rhea were spotted spending quality time vacationing together. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had even shared a beautiful picture of Rhea in his Instagram story and the caption of the picture spoke volumes about their love affair. Sushant wrote, “Meri jalebi”.

On the work front, Sushant will soon be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara which is the Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars.

