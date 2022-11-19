Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 10 interesting facts about the actress that you probably didn’t know
Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 47th birthday today, and on this occasion, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about the actress.
Of all the prominent Bollywood stars that debuted in the 90s, Sushmita Sen is someone who has left a huge impression in the industry through her memorable performances over the years. She is not only a beautiful face on the screen but also a talented artist who entertained cine-goers with her stellar acting and mesmerizing dance performances. Her legacy is not just limited to Bollywood films, she has also made appearances in several Tamil and Bengali movies which were received well by the audiences.
Sushmita became a sensation when she was crowned 'Miss Universe' in 1994, and also became the first Indian to win the title. All that recognition paved the way for an acting career in the Hindi film industry. After making her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak, Sushmita went on to star in numerous Bollywood movies and won a number of awards for her performances. Even after spending more than a couple of decades in limelight, there are still quite a few things that are not very well-known about the actor. As Sushmita celebrates her 47th birthday today, let’s take a look at 10 lesser-known facts about the phenomenal actor.
- 'Sush' is what the actress is affectionately called by her fans and the media. But, one of her lesser-known nicknames is 'Titu'.
- Forget the usual dogs or cats, Sushmita Sen once had a python as a pet instead!
- The actress bagged 4 awards for her performance in Biwi No. 1 alone under the 'Best Supporting Actess’ category. This includes a Filmfare, an IIFA, a Star Screen Award, and a Zee Cine Award.
- Not just for movies, but Sushmita has also won a Filmfare for best actor (female) in 2020 for her role in an OTT drama called 'Aarya'.
- Sushmita Sen is a real globetrotter. Interestingly, she has visited all the countries on the South American continent.
- For the last round of the Miss India contest, Sushmita wore a dress that was not designer but stitched by a local tailor. The actress winning the contest goes to prove that it’s not about what you wear, but the confidence with which you pull it off.
- One of the most defining moments in Sushmita's career was her winning the Miss Universe title. However, it all could have easily never happened because days before the event the actress' passport was nowhere to be found. The document was supposed to be with one of the event coordinators, but she couldn’t find it. An alternate was offered to Sushmita to take part in Miss World instead and let the runner-up of Miss India (Aishwarya Rai) represent India in Miss Universe instead. Luckily for Sushmita, everything was sorted out in the nick of time.
- Sushmita studied in a Hindi medium school. It was later when the actress started working on her English and took no time to get command over it.
- The actress enjoys reading and writing poetry.
- The 2004 hit 'Main Hoon Na' is the first movie in which Sushmita can be seen wearing a saree on-screen.
Here's wishing Sushmita Sen a very happy birthday!
