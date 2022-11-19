Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 10 interesting facts about the actress that you probably didn’t know

Of all the prominent Bollywood stars that debuted in the 90s, Sushmita Sen is someone who has left a huge impression in the industry through her memorable performances over the years. She is not only a beautiful face on the screen but also a talented artist who entertained cine-goers with her stellar acting and mesmerizing dance performances. Her legacy is not just limited to Bollywood films, she has also made appearances in several Tamil and Bengali movies which were received well by the audiences.

Sushmita became a sensation when she was crowned 'Miss Universe' in 1994, and also became the first Indian to win the title. All that recognition paved the way for an acting career in the Hindi film industry. After making her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak, Sushmita went on to star in numerous Bollywood movies and won a number of awards for her performances. Even after spending more than a couple of decades in limelight, there are still quite a few things that are not very well-known about the actor. As Sushmita celebrates her 47th birthday today, let’s take a look at 10 lesser-known facts about the phenomenal actor.