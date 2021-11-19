Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Actress’ love story with beau Rohman Shawl through adorable pictures

Beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who has turned a year older today, has always been vivid in describing her cute love story. Sushmita in an interview revealed that Instagram played cupid in her life. While the glamorous actor refrained from checking DMs, it was Rohman’s message that stood out for her. Describing Rohman as a “very evolved person”, the actress showered praises on her love. Previously, Sen in an interview with Zoom TV had spoken about the age gap and said, "I didn't know that he would turn out to be a very evolved person for someone 15 years younger. Shallows don't work for me, it has to have depth. It has been beautiful. Me, him, my kids, we make a team." One look at the couple’s Instagram feed and you will witness their strong bond. On Sushmita’s birthday, we bring you a glimpse of her love story with Rohman.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl caught the attention of the public with an Instagram post of a workout.

As per the reports, Sushmita and Rohman met at a fashion show, and connected instantly.

Later, in August 2018, Sushmita Sen was the showstopper for Neeta Lulla at the Mumbai Fashion Week. But what caught everyone’s attention was the presence of Rohman Shawl who was seen sitting in the front row with Sen’s daughters.

The couple then went on several trips. They were spotted visiting the symbol of love, Taj Mahal. Sushmita shared several posts on her Instagram with the caption ‘romance returns!!!’

What further ignited the fire of speculations surrounding their relationship was their appearance at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash together. The rumoured couple was seen holding hands and posing for the paparazzi.

Sushmita Sen then went on a vacation in Goa, and the actress took to Instagram to share the scenic beauty of the place. Interestingly, Rohman Shawl was also in Goa that time, and even shared a picture of the same resort.

Further adding fuel to the fire of their romance, Sushmita even put up her picture in the arms of her ‘love’ along with her daughters.

It was on the occasion of Sushmita‘s 43rd birthday, the couple opened up about their feelings for each other; putting an end to all sorts of speculations revolving around their relationship. Rohman wished his ‘Jaan,’ happy birthday with a heartfelt post.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for a few years and both often shell out serious couple goals via Instagram posts featuring each other.