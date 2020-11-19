Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Her special moments that prove she's a perfect mom, GF & star, all rolled in one

Actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen has turned a year older today. As the gorgeous Aarya star steps into another year of her life, we take you through some special moments with her beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah that prove she is a rockstar.

There are very few stars in Bollywood who have been able to balance stardom, family, and love perfectly. And among those few, if there is a name that continues to shine right at the top, it is of former Miss Universe and star Sushmita Sen. The gorgeous actress, despite being a global celebrity, has remained the most humble star and amid all the attention on her, she has proved to be an even better mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah. Not just then, when love came knocking, Sushmita proved that she can welcome it with open arms and she turned into the perfect girlfriend for beau Rohman Shawl too.

Today, on her birthday, we decide to take you on a journey of her most special moments with her daughters Renee and Alisah, beau Rohman Shawl and her work life that will surely prove to you that she is a perfect mom, girlfriend and a star, all rolled up into one! From her turning into her daughters' best friend to her mushy and romantic moments with beau Rohman, everything about the star's life shows us that she is a rockstar at each role. So, go ahead and take a look at the star's life!

Sushmita's special moments with Renee and Alisah

Being a parent comes with a huge responsibility and even at a young age, Sushmita knew that she wanted to be a mom. The world came to know the story behind her daughter Renee's adoption on the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal where she revealed how she found her baby girl. And years later, when she brought home Alisah, her family was complete. It is a known fact that she dotes on them and spends as much time with them as possible. She even took a hiatus from work to see her daughter Alisah grow up. And since she made her debut on social media, Sush shares sweet moments with her daughters Renee and Alisah.

From their birthday celebrations to playtime to an insight into their talents, Sushmita leaves no part of their lives unappreciated as she shares them on social media.

Here we take a look at special moments between Sushmita and her daughters:

When Alisah turned 11, Sushmita showed the world all her special moments with her little one. From her phase as a baby to her bond with Renee and Rohman to her achievements at school, Sushmita shared it all in a post and won the internet.

Not just this, she even dropped a video where a little 6-year-old Alisah was seen flaunting her knowledge confidently. As a proud mom, she showered her with all the praise as she shared the video.

Further, Sushmita even dropped endearing moments with her daughter Renee on social media. From her photos as a little baby to her journey to becoming a teenager and finally turning 18, Sush chronicled everything on her Instagram handle and let the world witness her loving side as a mom. Here, we see a cute photo of a 2-year-old Renee and 26-year-old Sushmita and it surely will melt your heart.

When Renee voted for the first time with mom Sushmita, the star proudly flaunted it on social media. She praised her daughter in a sweet note and shared a photo with fans to etch the memory forever.

Sushmita celebrated her daughter Renee's Kathak skills when she shared a video of her elder one blossoming into a perfect classical dancer. She seemed to be filled with pride as her daughter could be seen achieving yet another milestone in her life.

Not just a mother, Sushmita is a perfect girlfriend to her beau Rohman Shawl and every time fans see them together, the belief grows even stronger. From sharing photos of their time together to being a support while working out together, Sushmita proves that she isn't just a star but also an adoring partner to Rohman.

Here we look at special moments between the couple:

The couple began dating over 2 years ago and just a few months ago, Sushmita lit up the internet by celebrating their 2nd anniversary together with a heartwarming post for Rohman. She penned her heart out for him and well, the post left the internet in complete awe.

When Sushmita called Rohman her 'Rock' who was with her during her comeback on screen

Sushmita shared a video of Rohman singing with his guitar for her post the release of her comeback web series Aarya. The gorgeous star did not leave any stone unturned in appreciating him for his support to her while she decided to return to work after years of a break. Well, surely the star proved that she loves him to bits.

When Sushmita showered her 'tough guy' Rohman with love with a workout video

It is often said that a couple that works out together, stays together. With Sushmita and Rohman, the phrase gets a deeper and truer meaning. Sushmita often shares her workout videos with Rohman on social media. However, when she shared a video where their workout required each other's support, she gave fans a glimpse into their 'stable relationship.' And of course, she showered Rohman with a lot of love in her note with it.

When Sushmita proved that 'Me familia es Tu familia' with a picture perfect photo of her daughters and beau together

With the star finding love in Rohman, her daughter's bond with him also meant a lot and well, she often shares how well Renee and Alisah gel with Rohman. In one of her posts, she shared picture perfect photos of her family of 4 and left the internet gushing over them.

Finally, coming to the star she is. Birthday girl Sushmita Sen is loved all across the world as former Miss Universe and wherever she may go, she finds fans. However, despite the massive fan following, Sushmita turns out to be one of the most humble and down to earth stars. As she made her comeback to the screen this year with Aarya, we got to see a glimpse of her humble attitude as a star.

When she shared a cute photo with a little fan while shooting in Jaipur

While she was shooting for Aarya, a little boy came to meet her and with all her makeup on, Sushmita halted the shoot to spend time with him. She shared a happy photo on social media and gave fans a glimpse into her humble soul.

When she expressed gratitude to her team to make her look the way she does

For any star, her entourage is a backbone. Even for Sushmita, her team means the world to her and she leaves no opportunity in appreciating the hard work that they put in to make her look the best on screen. She recently shared a post specially dedicated to the team that helped her get ready for a shoot amid an ongoing pandemic.

When she showered love on a cabin crew for making her flight experience memorable after a tiring day

The star enjoys a massive fan following wherever she goes and well, one fine day, when she was returning to Mumbai after a long and tiring day in Bengaluru, the cabin crew surprised her with a cake and made her feel better. Sushmita was so humbled by the gesture that she put up a special post for them and expressed her appreciation for them. A true mark of a star!

Here's wishing the gorgeous Sushmita Sen, Happy Birthday!

