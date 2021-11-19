Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Here's how beau Rohman Shawl expressed love in a wish for his 'Babush'

One of the most popular stars in Bollywood, Sushmita Sen has turned a year older today as she celebrates her birthday. The Aarya star, who has been ruling hearts across the world since she came into the limelight as Miss Universe, is adored by fans across the world and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Among the several sweet wishes from all, Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman Shawl also has expressed his love for her in a love-filled wish.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohman, who has been dating Sushmita for a while now, shared a throwback photo with his ladylove and sent her heartfelt wishes. In the photo, Rohman could be seen smiling and posing next to Sushmita, who is seen clad in a stylish black avatar. The two looked lovely in the photo and with it, Rohman shared his wish for her. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Babush @sushmitasen47." He added a couple of heart and hug emoticons in his note to express his love.

Take a look:

Rohman and Sushmita often light up the internet with their PDA. Be it turning cheerleaders for each other or just sharing adorable photos with each other, the couple never fails to make their fans fall in love with them. The two have been seeing each other for a while and it was back in 2018 at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party that the two were publicly spotted together for the first time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita made her comeback with Aarya season 1 in 2020. After its success, season 2 was announced and recently, the teaser of it came out and it left fans of the actress stoked.

