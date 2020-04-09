Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: Nil Battey Sannata to Raanjhanaa, 5 films that put the actress in the spotlight

From voicing her opinions on issues of national importance to shutting down haters with her responses, Swara Bhasker has managed it all along with her impressive performances.

If there is any actor from the recent crop of actors to call spade, a spade, it is undoubtedly the feisty Swara Bhasker. The actress has caused an uproar in the last few months on social media. From voicing her opinions on issues of national importance to shutting down haters with her responses, Swara Bhasker has managed it all. In fact, the actress has more often than not also landed in trouble. Which is why Swara's pinned tweet on her social media account does not come as a surprise. It reads, "Basically, if I’m not involved in a #twittercontroversy once a week, assume I’m dead!!! #realisation."

The hilarious tweet rather holds true to some extent. Every now and then, Swara gets trolled on Twitter for her opinions or comments on various issues. But the actress also makes sure to shut down trolls with appropriate responses. Apart from being one of the few actors who speak their mind, Swara is above all an actor. Hailing from Delhi, Swara has made it big in the Bollywood film industry and today on her 32nd birthday we look at five films of the actress which put her under the spotlight.

Nil Battey Sannata

Released in 2016, Swara played the lead role in y Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's feature debut. The film did not set the cash registers ringing at the box office but is considered to be one of Swara's best roles to date. The story which revolves around a mother and her daughter, shows Swara doing full justice to her character of a mother who joins her daughter's school to motivate her and tutor her. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and has since been remade in Tamil and Malayalam. Swara impressed the critics and even lapped up awards for her performance.

Raanjhanaa

This college political drama starring , Abhay Deol and Dhanush in the lead roles was intense. But Swara's character in the supporting cast was unmissable. Completely in love with Dhanush and the notorious sister of actor Zeeshan Ayub in the film, Swara plays both these sides to her character with perfection. The actress also impressed the critics with her performance and won awards for her supporting role.

Veere Di Wedding

A massive shift from her usual village girl roles, Swara turned swanky and posh for this comedy drama. Her masturbation scene became the talk of the town and even invited the wrath of conservative Indians who claimed that the scene was a disrespect to Indian culture. The fun outing which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania alongside Swara received its own fair share of criticism, but was also loved by many. Their characters which takes notes from the modern Indian female is an easy breezy watch.

Tanu Weds Manu

This comedy drama is another fun film in Swara's filmography. Starring in the original and the sequel, Swara stands out in scenes even if it is for a brief time. Playing the role of Payal, Kangana aka Tanu's bestie, steals the show with her smile and endearing relationship with Tanu. It was in this 2011 commercially successful film that Swara garnered wide-spread recognition. Swara was nominated for her supporting role more than once and ended up winning the Best Supporting Actress at Filmfare Awards. She also reprised her role of Payal in Tanu Weds Manu returns in 2015

Anaarkali of Aarah

Released in 2017, Swara played the lead role in this film. Unlike any of her previous characters, Swara played an erotic dancer in this film. The movie also starred notable actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra. The film largely impressed the critics and Swara was even nominated for her role in Best Actress Critics category. Despite being a film based on the life of a dancer who performs on lewd numbers, Anaarkali of Aarah is not cringe worthy. It is definitely a watch if you are a fan of Swara's film choices and the characters she has played so far.

Here's hoping to see more of Swara's experimental characters in the coming years. Happy Birthday Swara Bhaskar!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More