Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: Step inside the actress' cosy abode which is all about solace and bohoness

Swara Bhasker has turned a year wiser today. She is one of the most promising and talented actresses in Bollywood. She has proved her acting prowess in the movies such as Veere Di Wedding, Tanu Weds Manu, Chillar Party, and others.

The actress had moved into her new house last year, which she preferably calls ‘new old house’. Swara’s cosy abode is all about comfort, solace, and bohoness. Every now and then, she takes her fans inside her beautiful house through social media and posts pictures on Instagram. So, today on her birthday, let us step inside her palatial abode.

A cosy living room with a boho-themed sofa

Swara Bhasker shared this photo as they moved into her house ‘new old house’ after 1.5 years. Look at the detailing of her living area. The sofa with flowers printed on it adds beauty to the place. While sharing this, she wrote, “Moving back into my new ‘old’ house after 2.5 years! 1st night in my own house after Feb 2019 feels gratifying & blessed! The world, all our lives, my own life have changed almost unrecognisably with the pandemic & so much loss all around.. & yet there is much to be grateful for & cherish! Counting my blessings tonight! Goodnight peeps. Finally!”

In another post, she posted pictures of her mother styling their living room. She wrote, “Boss mama making sure I get back home. Quite literally!”

A huge library, for the win

She has set up a huge library inside her house. The wooden racks and flower-printed wallpaper are adding charm to the place. While sharing the photos, Swara wrote, “Moving back to my new ‘old house’.. Obviously the first thing to be unpacked & set up are my books in this wall to wall bookshelf- already my favourite spot in the house. Here’s a peek at what all literature, philosophy, non fiction & self help I’ve got on my reading list!”

Say, yes to posters and wall arts

Swara’s house is all about bohoness, cosiness, and modernity. She has put posters across the hall which are looking absolutely delightful. The fresh plant, lights, and tile work are worth mentioning here.

A good morning from a palatial abode

Swara shared this photo after she moved into her new house. The blue paint on the walls is screaming decency and bohoness. She has also added a larger-than-life wall frame to add a little modernness to the place.

