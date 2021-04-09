Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: Veere Di Wedding actress' 5 impressive onscreen acts that are applaud worthy.

Today, on the occasion of Swara Bhasker's birthday we decided to revisit the actress' five strong performances that catapulted her to fame.

Swara Bhasker has completed another year round the sun and is celebrating the day in India's very own sunshine state Goa. The actress who began her journey in the Indian film industry in 20018 has time and again dished out impressive onscreen performances. Apart from her work, Swara is also widely known for several controversies, her outspoken nature and standing up to trolls. Rightly, the actress' Twitter bio reads, "Introduced the vibrator to the Indian silver screen & gave employment for years to come to countless trolls & other vermin. Also an actor. More than Bollywood."

The actress shared a video from her birthday eve celebrations and wrote, "My parents & colleagues esp. @ShikhaTalsania organised a celebration, on the eve of my birthday, in advance so I get surprised! And boy was I surprised!! I’m the luckiest person in the world to have these parents, this family & these friends @theUdayB #blessed."

Take a look at Swara Bhasker's post below:

My parents & colleagues esp. @ShikhaTalsania organised a celebration, on the eve of my birthday, in advance so I get surprised! And boy was I surprised!!

I’m the luckiest person in the world to have these parents, this family & these friends@theUdayB #blessed pic.twitter.com/wiHkowS89c — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 8, 2021

Today, on the occasion of Swara's birthday we decided to revisit the actress' five strong performances that catapulted her to fame. Take a look:

Payal Singh in Tanu Weds Manu

Swara played the role of 's best friend in Tanu Weds Manu. Her role and performance as the truth-spitting best friend brought Swara widespread recognition and opened the doors of Bollywood for several more opportunities.

Bindiya in Raanjhanaa

In this supporting role, Swara essayed a small village girl and stole the limelight every time she appeared opposite Dhanush and her onscreen brother Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Though Swara did not grab much screen time, her significant role definitely did stand out.

Chanda Sahay in Nil Battey Sannata

While this award-winning film did not make much noise at the box office, Swara played the role of a mother with great conviction. As a young mother trying to motivate her daughter to study and clear the 10th grade, Swara carried the film on her shoulders while dishing out a great performance.

Anaarkali in Anaarkali of Aarah

In this leading role, Swara as Anarkali stepped into an unknown territory as she played the role of an erotic folk dancer in this hinterland drama. Swara's exemplary act won the audiences over with her authenticity and impressive performance.

Sakshi Soni in Veere Di Wedding

Probably one of the most controversial roles of all time, Swara Bhasker's one scene from the film started a conversation on women's sexuality like no other. The actress also faced a few hurdles along the way and post release, but that did not deter Swara from speaking her mind.

Keep these fierce characters coming our way! Here's wishing Swara Bhasker a very happy birthday!

