Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpayee & other celebs shower wishes

One of the busiest actresses working in Hindi cinema currently, celebrated her birthday. Taapsee is currently shooting for her first home production ‘Blind’ and shared a few videos from her shooting location where she will be celebrating her birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities including , Ayushmann Khurrana, Harshvardhan Rane, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, and others took to social media and wishes the ‘Manmarziyaan’ actress a very happy birthday. Ritesh Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish Taapsee and tweeted, “More power to you gurl! Happy Birthday- have a great one. @taapsee..much love.”

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and wrote, “happy birthday Taapsee. Hope you have the best year ahead.” Harshvardhan Rane, who shared screen space with Taapsee in the latest film 'Haseen Dillruba', wished the latter a happy birthday by calling her Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk. "Happy birthday dear Elon Musk @taapsee," he wrote on Twitter. Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter and tweeted, “Happy birthday @taapsee keep raising the bar !!! Stay happy and safe always.” Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram story and wished Taapsee by writing, “Happy birthday sis. Love you to bits.”

Take a look at the wishes:

More power to you gurl ! Happy Birthday- have a great one. @taapsee much love pic.twitter.com/veUsfqeFNf — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 1, 2021

Happy birthday @taapsee keep raising the bar !!! Stay happy and safe always!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 1, 2021

Taapsee recently posted a picture of herself gazing at the sun and wrote, “Last week has been tough, tricky, testing but with this sunrise and this new year I shall again gather the strength to look forward to what life has in store for me.” Taapsee is currently in Nainital shooting for her home production ‘Blurr’ directed by Ajay Bahl.

Taapsee recently took to Instagram and shared a note for her director. She wrote, “I always knew no one will make those calls and messages for me to directors to ask for work, so I started doing it myself soon when I knew my name is of Atleast a recall value in a person’s mind that I will Atleast get a reply if not a film N out of the many calls and messages I did this is the first one to translate into a film eventually. Saw Section 375, got his number to tell him how much I liked the film and the way he conceived it. Told him that I will wait for a day when I can work with him. Cut to a few months later, took this idea to him and joy had no bounds when he said yes to coming on board. A subject like this couldn’t have been in better hands. His earnestness to give and get the best, nothing less is what will make this film stand out. Films are after all a Director’s medium :)”.

