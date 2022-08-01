Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Dobaaraa to Blurr, a look at her versatile upcoming slate of films

Taapsee Pannu has just turned a year older! The actress is celebrating her birthday today, the 1st of August. Taapsee made her acting debut back in 2010, when she featured in the Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam. She then went on to act in the Tamil film Aadukalam. Taapsee made her mark in Bollywood with her breakthrough performance in the 2016 film Pink, where she shared screen space with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Since then, she has showcased her acting mettle and versatility in several films like Baby, Badla, Thappad, Judwaa 2, Haseen Dillruba, Manmarziyaan, among others. She has successfully managed to receive adulation and critical acclaim for her performances in these films.

Speaking about versatility, Taapsee now has a range of diverse upcoming films in the pipeline. On her birthday today, let us take a look at the same.

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies

Dobaaraa

After Manmarziyaan, Taapsee will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap yet again for Dobaaraa. The trailer of the film dropped recently, and it has left the audience quite intrigued and excited to watch what can be called a ‘mind-bending thriller’. The film is set to release on the 19th of August, 2022. Dobaaraa is a remake of the 2018 film Mirage. Taapsee will be sharing screen space with Pavail Gulati.

Blurr

Taapsee also has Blurr in the pipeline. Directed by Ajay Bahl, this horror thriller is the remake of another Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. The film will portray the story of a woman who slowly loses her eyesight while trying to investigate the death of her twin sister. Apart from her, the film will also feature Gulshan Devaiah in a prominent role. Blurr will be Taapsee’s maiden production venture under her production house Outsiders Films.

Dunki

Taapsee will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s social dramedy Dunki. This will be the first time she will be sharing screen space with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress spoke about how much she looks up to the superstar actor. “I have a special admiration, which I don’t know how it gets even bigger than what I have for him. But also because we both hail from the same city, there is a certain affinity that I have towards him also because of that,” said Taapsee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, Dunki also features Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 22nd December, 2023.

Haseen Dillruba 2

A recent report in Mid-Day suggested that Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane’s pulpy thriller will be back with a sequel. A source reportedly told the news portal, “The producers and the streaming giant are pursuing the idea of a sequel. Writer Kanika Dhillon is toying with the idea of picking up the narrative from where the first part ended." It remains to see if this sequel indeed gets made.

