Happy birthday Taapsee Pannu: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others shower birthday love on the actress

As Taapsee Pannu turned a year older several celebrities send birthday wishes to the Thappad actress with sweet messages on social media.

Think about one of the finest actresses in Bollywood and the list cannot be completed without ’s mention in it. She is an actress who has emerged as a voice of every common girl in every role she played on the silver screen. She inspires a million of fans as she proved her mettle time and again. We have loved her as the bold and courageous Shabana Khan, carefree Rumi, determined Prakashi Tomar and much more. It has always been a delight to watch her on the big screen and her panache makes us go weak on our knees while making us crave for more.

In her career of around seven years, Taapsee had garnered herself a massive fan following and also made several friends in the industry. So as the lady celebrated her 33rd birthday, she was inundated with best wishes from fans and colleagues on social media. Thappad director Anubhav Sinha shared a picture with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy Happy Pannu Sahab. You da glorious gal. Stay like dat and blast through the year.” On the other hand, Taapsee’s Manmarziyan co-star Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happy Birthday @taapsee. Stay the patakha you are my laal pari.”

Take a look at celeb wishes for Taapsee Pannu’s birthday:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad early this year, will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming production Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane which will be a mystery thriller.

