Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Pink to Thappad; 5 times she won hearts with her unconventional roles

is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has managed to win hearts with her stupendous acting prowess. Not just her stunning looks and acting chops, the Mission Mangal actress is also known for her impressive line of work. She made her big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Chashme Baddoor. However, she got recognition with her cameo in starrer Baby and later the 2016 release Pink. Ever since then there has been no looking back for her.

Taapsee has been a part of several hit movies. And while watching her on the silver screen is always a treat for the fans, she often leaves the audience in awe with her determination to get into the skin of the character. This isn’t all. Taapsee’s choice of unconventional roles is also a thing among the fans. In fact, the Judwaa 2 actress has also worked with several new age directors and given awe inspiring movies. So, as Taapsee turns a year older today, we bring you some of her unconventional movies that continue to win hearts.

Pink

Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink was a legal thriller that featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Piyush Mishra in the lead. The movie was a courtroom drama wherein Taapsee played the gritty role of an independent girl who had locked horns with three affluent men and stood against them. The movie was about how society treats women and judge them at every step and not just the gripping storyline, but Taapsee’s performance also left a lasting impact on the audience.

Manmarziyaan

An Anurag Kashyap directorial, Manmarziyaan was a romantic drama that featured Taapsee along with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The movie came with a new age love story wherein the Taapsee played the role of a young, confident woman who is confused about her love life. Talking about her role, the actress had stated, “She is someone you cannot do without but when you are with her, she is probably the most difficult person to be with. She speaks before she thinks. I think that’s what it is like. Whatever will be in her heart will be on her face and will be what you hear”. Besides, Taapsee nailed her chemistry with Abhishek and Vicky.

Badla

Taapsee left everyone amazed when she played a negative role in Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla. The movie was a mystery thriller that came with a gripping storyline and a great ensemble of cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh. Taapsee did play an intriguing role wherein she was a successful businesswoman who insists on being framed in a murder case. It was indeed a powerful and impressive role and Taapsee gave it her best performance.

Saand Ki Aankh

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh was a biographical drama based on sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The movie featured Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee in the lead who played the role of Chandro and Prakashi, respectively. Not just the movie is considered to be one of Taapsee’s best performances to date, she has also worked hard to get into the skin of the character which included staying in Chandro and Prakashi home to understand their lifestyle.

Thappad

An Anubhav Sinha directorial, Thappad was a family drama that featured Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in key roles. The movie narrated the story of a married woman who decides to walk out of her marriage due to one slap. Thappad came with an impressive storyline and Taapsee’s performance had managed to touch millions of hearts.

