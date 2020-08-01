Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu; From Pink's Minal to Thappad's Amrita; 5 strong characters played by the actress

As Taapsee Pannu turns a year older, let's have a look at some of the strong female characters that she has played with grace and perfection. Read on to know more.

was already an instrumental part of the South film industry when she made her debut in Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor back in 2013. And now, there is no denying this fact that she is an inevitable part of B-town too. Undoubtedly, the actress has showcased some spectacular performances in every movie she has acted in until now. And yes! Her journey from South to Bollywood is indeed incredible. Taapsee has carved a niche for herself in B-town with a short period.

The actress has also experimented with various roles in movies during her career in the film industry. And the best part is that she also has some interesting projects coming up as of now. Meanwhile, today also marks Taapsee’s birthday and on the special occasion, we are looking into some of the strong female characters that she has played in her movies. Right from Pink’s Minal to Thappad’s Amrita, the talented actress has aptly portrayed these characters.

Have a look at the five strong characters that Taapsee Pannu has played with grace and perfection

Minal Arora in Pink

Taapsee’s role as Minal Arora in this social thriller received heaps of praises back when it was released in 2016. Despite being molested and threatened, Minal decides to lodge an FIR against those who have wronged her in the movie and eventually achieves success. Her character in the movie sends out a strong message regarding the fact that one should not end up fight despite having a breakdown at times.

Shabana Khan in Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu has experimented with the genre of action too and the movie Naam Shabana is proof for the same. She is shown as a strong personality right from the beginning of the movie who isn’t scared of taking up challenges and accepting the truth about herself. What comes out of this is a strong and intelligent personality who not only avenges her lover’s death but also completes her mission in the long run.

Aarti in Mulk

Another strong character played by Taapsee is in the movie Mulk co-starring late , Rajat Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Neena Gupta and others. The actress plays Aarti, a girl who is given the responsibility of defending and protecting her family when they get into some deep trouble.

Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee aptly portrays the role of Prakashi Tomar in the Tushar Hiranandani directorial. Despite playing an older character, the actress gave an outstanding performance in the biopic alongside co-star Bhumi Pednekar who plays the role of Chandro Tomar. Her character gives a strong message that nothing can break one’s determination when it comes to achieve goals.

Amrita Sabharwal in Thappad

This is one of the strongest roles played by Taapsee in her entire career span. She plays the role of Amrita, a housewife who couldn’t accept the humiliation she faced at a party from her husband. Post that, she takes a strong stand against the same and her strong personality as a self-reliant and dignified woman comes out here beautifully.

