Happy Birthday Tabu: From Chandni Bar to Andhadhun, unconventional roles played by the actress that won hearts

Tabu turns a year older on November 4, 2020. She has completed almost three decades in the film industry.

has been an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry for a long time. Apart from Hindi cinema, she has also featured in South movies and won accolades for her performances. She is among those celebrated actresses of B-town who can be accredited for playing unconventional characters in many of her movies. Her spectacular and hard-hitting performances in movies have always won hearts. In a career spanning almost three decades, the talented actress has experimented with various genres.

Today marks the 50th birthday of Tabu aka Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, and we send our heartfelt wishes to her. On the special occasion, we look back at some of the most unconventional roles played by the actress in the course of her career. Be it Chandni Bar or Andhadhun, Tabu has never failed to entertain the audiences with her fabulous performances in these movies. As she turns a year older today, we look back at some of these unconventional performances by her:

Astitva (2000)

Tabu plays the role of a simple housewife in the movie who gets constantly domineered by her husband. The only thing that relieves her is music followed by a brief relationship with a music teacher. The actress once again impressed everyone with her emotionally subdued performance in the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial.

Chandni Bar (2001)

The actress gives one of her finest performances in the movie helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. She plays the role of Mumtaz, a simple rural girl, who is forced to work as a bar girl after tragedy strikes her family. Tabu flawlessly exhibited the vulnerabilities faced by her character throughout the critically acclaimed drama.

The Namesake (2007)

Tabu once again plays the role of a traditional and meek housewife in the movie who lives a happy life with her husband until one fine day when he suddenly passes away.

Haider (2014)

The actress plays the role of Ghazala Meer in this desi version of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Her role receives heaps of praises from the audience owing to the baffling personality that includes occasional grey shades that are showcased in the movie.

Andhadhun (2018)

Tabu opts to play a dark character in the black comedy that impresses the critics and the audience. Right from killing her husband with the help of her loved to befriending a blind guy for her own profit, the actress does it all as Simi Sinha in the movie.

De De Pyaar De (2019)

The actress plays the ex-wife of a man who happens to be an NRI and later falls in love with a young girl. The audience is deeply impressed with Tabu’s character when she sides with her ex-husband when the entire world turns against him.

