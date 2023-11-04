Happy Birthday Tabu: Did you know why the actress never spoke about her Hollywood movies?

Tabu, who has been considered one of the finest talents of the Indian film industry, is celebrating her 52nd birthday today (November 4, 2023). Along with being an active part of the Bollywood and South movie industries, the National Award-winning actress has also acted in a couple of notable Hollywood projects. However, Tabu always chose not to speak about her Hollywood movies, anywhere.

Here's why Tabu never spoke about her Hollywood movies

For the uninitiated, Tabu made her Hollywood debut with the Indian-American film The Namesake, which was helmed by the renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, in 2006. The project marked her onscreen reunion with the celebrated actor Irrfan Khan. Later, she also played a key role in Life Of Pi, the famous American movie that hit the theaters in 2012, in which she once again shared the screen with Khan.

However, Tabu always chose to remain tight-lipped about her Hollywood career, and never really spoke about her projects, anywhere. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019, the versatile actress revealed the actual reason, behind this decision.

According to Tabu, she never really enjoyed talking about herself or boasting about her film career, right from the beginning. The veteran actress revealed that she always talks about a movie while promoting it, but never liked to talk about it all the time. The National Award winner concluded that she prefers to talk about a movie only when she is asked about it, or people want to hear what she is saying.

Tabu's work front

The talented actress was last seen in Khufiya, the spy thriller helmed by renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj which had a Netflix release in October 2023. She played the role of Krishna Mehra aka Ms. KM, a trained spy in the movie.

Tabu will be next seen in The Crew, the upcoming women-centric thriller which is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. The project features her as one of the protagonists, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress is also set to team up again with popular star Ajay Devgn for an upcoming romantic thriller, which is helmed by Neeraj Pandey.

